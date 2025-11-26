ETV Bharat / bharat

Afghan Minister Azizi's Visit Shows Strong Commitment Of Both Sides To Boost Engagement: MEA

Afghanistan Minister of Commerce and Industry Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi speaks during an interactive session with the delegation from Afghanistan, in New Delhi on Friday. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The visit of Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi to India reflects the "strong commitment" of both sides to deepening bilateral engagement and cooperation in trade, economy and investments, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

Azizi visited India along with a trade delegation from November 19-25. "The visit reflects the strong commitment of both sides for deepening bilateral engagement and cooperation in trade, economy and investments. India remains committed to working closely with Afghanistan to advance this economic partnership in a manner that brings sustainable benefits to the people of both countries," the MEA said.

During the visit, Azizi met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Both the ministers discussed bilateral ties, connectivity and people to people exchanges.

The Afghan minister also held delegation-level talks with the Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. They discussed a broad range of issues, including trade facilitation, market access, connectivity and capacity-building, the MEA said in a statement.

"They announced the initiation of the air freight corridor on the Kabul-Delhi and Kabul-Amritsar sectors. Both ministers welcomed the reactivation of the Joint Working Group on Trade, Commerce and Investment, and agreed to explore opportunities for collaboration in mining and other high-value sectors," it said.