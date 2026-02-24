ETV Bharat / bharat

'Affordable World-Class Healthcare For All' Should Be Mission: President

Mumbai: 'Affordable world-class healthcare for all' should be everyone’s mission, President Droupadi Murmu said on Tuesday. She was speaking after inaugurating the ‘Saving Lives and Building a Healthier Bharat’ campaign, organised by P D Hinduja Hospital, at an event in Mumbai’s Lok Bhavan.

"I am confident that India will gain prestige as a global healthcare destination," Murmu said. She said the government has taken several important steps over the past decade to ensure that every citizen remains healthy and has access to quality healthcare.

The President added that more than 1,80,000 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are providing healthcare services across the country. She noted that apart from the government, all stakeholders play an important role in building a healthy India, and appealed to private hospitals and medical institutes to keep social responsibility in mind along with healthcare.

"Quality healthcare must reach every citizen, and we must all work together towards this goal. I am confident that India will gain prestige as a global healthcare destination," Murmu said.

Murmu arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon for a two-day visit to Maharashtra. She was received at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport by Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Ajit Pawar, and Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde.

The President said technology and AI, like in other fields, are playing an important role in healthcare and are being used across medical disciplines, noting that their role will only grow in the future.

"We must prepare ourselves for this. The government is creating an ecosystem that encourages innovation and the adoption of new technologies at scale. Under the IndiaAI Mission, innovation in AI-enabled healthcare is being supported," she added.