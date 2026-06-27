Affidavit Must For Compensation: MP High Court Directs ST Rape Victim To Promise She Won’t Compromise
The direction came with a view to check the misuse of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and public funds
Published : June 27, 2026 at 6:55 PM IST
Jabalpur: In a significant ruling aimed at checking the misuse of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked a victim of sexual assault to submit an affidavit stating that she would not retract her statement and compromise with the accused. The direction came from a single bench of Justice Vishal Mishra in the context of the government's financial assistance to the women in such cases.
On June 18, the High Court heard a rape case dating back to 2022, where a woman from a Scheduled Tribe (ST) had got a rape case registered in Khamaria Police Station of Jabalpur, where the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was also invoked.
The Act provides that in such cases, the victim is provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the government treasury. Meanwhile, during the hearing of the case, the victim stated that she had received only Rs 75,000 in compensation.
The Act provides that the financial assistance to rape victims belonging to the SC/ST category is disbursed in three instalments. The first 50% is disbursed after medical examination, 25% after filing the chargesheet and the remaining 25% after the trial.
In this case, the victim stated that she received only Rs. 75000 and demanded the full amount. During the hearing, the government panel’s lawyer requested an affidavit from the victim. The Court was told that in some of the previous cases, it was found that victims often retract their statements, compromise or become hostile after receiving 75% of the amount.
Agreeing with this argument, Justice Mishra said that as per the rules, approximately 75% of the amount should be given to the victim and she will have to give an affidavit saying that after receiving the relief amount, she will not retract her statement nor will she make any compromise with the accused.
Justice Mishra's order further stated, "The victim must clearly state in an affidavit that she will stand by the allegations she has made. If the woman submits such an affidavit within 15 days, the government will pay her the remaining amount."
Justice Mishra also stated that if the affidavit is not submitted, the petitioner will not receive this amount. The High Court also stated that if the woman compromises, retracts her statement or becomes hostile after submitting the affidavit, a criminal case will be lodged against her and the entire amount will be recovered.
During the hearing, the Court was told that in numerous cases, the victims were paid 75% compensation by the time of a medical report and the beginning of the trial. But the victims retracted their statements, and the accused was acquitted. The Court was informed that in such cases, public funds are wasted from the government treasury.
The single bench stated that it is now necessary to obtain an affidavit from the victim to prevent misuse of this Act and the public funds.