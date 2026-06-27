ETV Bharat / bharat

Affidavit Must For Compensation: MP High Court Directs ST Rape Victim To Promise She Won’t Compromise

Jabalpur: In a significant ruling aimed at checking the misuse of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked a victim of sexual assault to submit an affidavit stating that she would not retract her statement and compromise with the accused. The direction came from a single bench of Justice Vishal Mishra in the context of the government's financial assistance to the women in such cases.

On June 18, the High Court heard a rape case dating back to 2022, where a woman from a Scheduled Tribe (ST) had got a rape case registered in Khamaria Police Station of ​​Jabalpur, where the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was also invoked.

The Act provides that in such cases, the victim is provided financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the government treasury. Meanwhile, during the hearing of the case, the victim stated that she had received only Rs 75,000 in compensation.

The Act provides that the financial assistance to rape victims belonging to the SC/ST category is disbursed in three instalments. The first 50% is disbursed after medical examination, 25% after filing the chargesheet and the remaining 25% after the trial.

In this case, the victim stated that she received only Rs. 75000 and demanded the full amount. During the hearing, the government panel’s lawyer requested an affidavit from the victim. The Court was told that in some of the previous cases, it was found that victims often retract their statements, compromise or become hostile after receiving 75% of the amount.