Aerosols, Concrete And Climate Change: Why Delhi's Weather Is Becoming Harder To Predict
Light rain in Delhi-NCR may now worsen humidity and trap heat, driven by pollution particles and the expansion of urban concrete infrastructure, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST|
Updated : May 20, 2026 at 6:36 PM IST
New Delhi: For years, summer rain in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad meant one thing: a big relief. A short spell of drizzle after a scorching afternoon usually brought cooler winds, lower temperatures and some comfort from the heat.
But this week, weather experts are warning of a strange and worrying shift: light rain in Delhi-NCR on May 13 and 14 may actually make nights feel hotter, stickier and more uncomfortable, rather than cooling the city down.
Behind this unusual phenomenon is a dangerous mix of climate change, pollution, humidity and rapid urbanisation, a combination experts say is now changing how Indian summers behave. According to former Additional Director General (ADG) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) A K Sharma, Delhi’s weather during the pre-monsoon season has always remained dynamic, but the impact of urban heat islands and climate change is now becoming increasingly visible.
Sharma told ETV Bharat, "Temperatures in Delhi rise sharply during the afternoon in summer, and if moisture enters the atmosphere at the same time, it can trigger thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. On the other hand, intense heat alone can create strong convection currents that lead to dust storms."
The Invisible Blanket Above Cities
The main culprit, experts say, is something most people cannot even clearly see: aerosols. These are tiny particles of pollution released from vehicle exhaust, construction dust, factories, diesel generators, industrial emissions, and road dust.
Normally, heavy rainfall helps wash away many of these particles. But when rainfall is weak or patchy, moisture mixes with pollution and humidity, trapping warm air close to the ground.
Meteorologists say this wet, polluted air behaves almost like a blanket hanging over the city. Usually, heat accumulated during the day rises upward and escapes into the atmosphere at night. But aerosols and moisture prevent this process from happening efficiently, causing heat to remain trapped near the surface.
That is why many residents continue sweating through the night even after rainfall, with minimum temperatures staying 2-3°C above normal in some urban pockets. The phenomenon is becoming increasingly visible across Delhi-NCR, where pollution levels remain high while concrete infrastructure continues expanding rapidly.
A City Built Of Heat
Experts say aerosols are now playing a major role in reshaping urban weather patterns.
Delhi today is packed with:
- Cement roads
- Flyovers
- Glass buildings
- Tightly packed apartments
- Asphalt surfaces
- Parking lots
- Air-conditioner exhaust heat
During the day, these structures absorb enormous amounts of solar heat like giant storage units. At night, unlike soil or green spaces, they slowly release the heat they have stored back into the air. This creates what scientists call the "urban heat island" effect.
Sharma explained, "Delhi is now witnessing temperature variations of up to 4-5°C between different neighbourhoods. Densely populated areas record significantly higher temperatures, while greener parts of the city remain relatively cooler."
"Areas with more concrete buildings, asphalt roads, fewer trees and heavy traffic tend to absorb and retain heat throughout the day, preventing temperatures from dropping quickly during both day and night," he added.
Residents across Delhi-NCR are increasingly experiencing this firsthand. Even after rainfall or late into the night, rooms remain warm despite coolers and air-conditioners running continuously. Roads continue releasing stored heat hours after sunset, while humidity makes the air feel heavier and more suffocating. Experts say aerosols are now acting like "heat holders" and "moisture holders" over large urban areas.
Experts say rapid urbanisation is also making weather prediction far more complicated. According to Sharma, climate change, urban heat islands and expanding concrete infrastructure are increasing uncertainty in Delhi's weather behaviour.
"Weather patterns do not remain consistent from year to year; in some years, temperatures remain higher than normal, while in others, dust storms and thunderstorms are observed more frequently. There are many reasons behind this unpredictability," he said. "The combination of heat, humidity and concrete expansion is leading to sudden storms, rainfall and sharp temperature fluctuations across Delhi," Sharma added.
Weather systems are now responding differently over cities than in surrounding regions because urban areas generate their own local heat and moisture patterns. Sharma also noted, "Delhi's temperature may remain within the normal range, but if there is a sudden influx of moisture leading to thunderstorms, the temperature can plummet to 24-25°C within minutes."
Why Light Rain No Longer Brings Relief
Experts say another major factor is the changing nature of rainfall itself.
Sharma pointed out that while clouds may form and light rain may occur, the rainfall is often not intense enough to create proper cooling. "There are black clouds, but rainfall is limited. Such low rainfall often does not produce the cooling effect people expect," he said.
"Instead of lowering temperatures substantially, light drizzle combined with humidity can make conditions worse by increasing moisture levels near the ground," Sharma added. In polluted, heavily concretised cities, light showers may now trap heat rather than remove it. Aerosols hold moisture and warm air near the surface, while concrete releases the daytime heat it has stored through the night.
The result is a dangerous cycle of hotter nights, rising humidity and worsening discomfort. Experts say this is also leading to poor sleep quality, rising electricity consumption and increased health stress during heatwaves, especially among children, elderly citizens and people with existing illnesses.
Climate Change Is Intensifying Weather Extremes
Scientists say the larger backdrop to all these changing weather patterns is global warming. Sharma said Earth’s average temperature has already increased by nearly 1°C over the past century, and its effects are now visible through more frequent extreme weather events.
At the same time, he cautioned against linking every single weather event directly to climate change, noting that natural climate variability also plays a role.
However, Sharma warned that if greenhouse gas emissions continue unchecked and the expansion of concrete structures in urban areas continues rapidly, India may face:
- More heatwaves
- Severe thunderstorms
- Heavy rainfall events
- Increased lightning incidents
- More unstable weather patterns
- Even lightning activity, Sharma noted, could increase in some regions due to changing local weather conditions and urban heat-island effects.
Sharma advised people to avoid stepping outdoors during the peak afternoon hours while the heatwave continues. "At the same time, since a heatwave is currently underway, people are advised not to step out between around 11.30 am and 3-3.30 pm, especially the elderly, children and those who are unwell," he said.
"Those who must go outside should try to delay their travel if possible, wear light and protective clothing, keep their heads covered so that direct sunlight does not fall on their faces, and drink plenty of water before leaving. They should also carry water with them," Sharma added.
"These are simple precautions being advised by the weather department. People should pay attention to the warnings and advisories issued by the department and factor them into their daily routines, both weather-wise and climate-wise," he said.
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