ETV Bharat / bharat

Aerosols, Concrete And Climate Change: Why Delhi's Weather Is Becoming Harder To Predict

Experts say aerosols and humidity are trapping heat over Delhi-NCR, making nights warmer even after light rainfall. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: For years, summer rain in cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad meant one thing: a big relief. A short spell of drizzle after a scorching afternoon usually brought cooler winds, lower temperatures and some comfort from the heat.

But this week, weather experts are warning of a strange and worrying shift: light rain in Delhi-NCR on May 13 and 14 may actually make nights feel hotter, stickier and more uncomfortable, rather than cooling the city down.

Behind this unusual phenomenon is a dangerous mix of climate change, pollution, humidity and rapid urbanisation, a combination experts say is now changing how Indian summers behave. According to former Additional Director General (ADG) of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) A K Sharma, Delhi’s weather during the pre-monsoon season has always remained dynamic, but the impact of urban heat islands and climate change is now becoming increasingly visible.

Sharma told ETV Bharat, "Temperatures in Delhi rise sharply during the afternoon in summer, and if moisture enters the atmosphere at the same time, it can trigger thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. On the other hand, intense heat alone can create strong convection currents that lead to dust storms."

Pollution particles mixed with moisture are preventing heat from escaping efficiently during nighttime in Delhi-NCR. (IANS)

The Invisible Blanket Above Cities

The main culprit, experts say, is something most people cannot even clearly see: aerosols. These are tiny particles of pollution released from vehicle exhaust, construction dust, factories, diesel generators, industrial emissions, and road dust.

Normally, heavy rainfall helps wash away many of these particles. But when rainfall is weak or patchy, moisture mixes with pollution and humidity, trapping warm air close to the ground.

Meteorologists say this wet, polluted air behaves almost like a blanket hanging over the city. Usually, heat accumulated during the day rises upward and escapes into the atmosphere at night. But aerosols and moisture prevent this process from happening efficiently, causing heat to remain trapped near the surface.

That is why many residents continue sweating through the night even after rainfall, with minimum temperatures staying 2-3°C above normal in some urban pockets. The phenomenon is becoming increasingly visible across Delhi-NCR, where pollution levels remain high while concrete infrastructure continues expanding rapidly.

A City Built Of Heat

Experts say aerosols are now playing a major role in reshaping urban weather patterns.

Delhi today is packed with:

Cement roads

Flyovers

Glass buildings

Tightly packed apartments

Asphalt surfaces

Parking lots

Air-conditioner exhaust heat

During the day, these structures absorb enormous amounts of solar heat like giant storage units. At night, unlike soil or green spaces, they slowly release the heat they have stored back into the air. This creates what scientists call the "urban heat island" effect.

Sharma explained, "Delhi is now witnessing temperature variations of up to 4-5°C between different neighbourhoods. Densely populated areas record significantly higher temperatures, while greener parts of the city remain relatively cooler."