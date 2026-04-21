ETV Bharat / bharat

Aerosol, Irrigation Behind India's Slower Warming Than World Average: Report

A worker operates the sprinkler while irrigating a tea garden with a sprinkler irrigation system during the start of dry season on the outskirts of Agartala, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. ( IANS )

New Delhi: The relatively lower rise in temperatures across India compared to the average global temperature increase could be due to high aerosol concentrations and irrigation, according to a new study.

While India's land mass has seen a temperature rise of 0.88 degrees Celsius between 1980 and 1990 and 2014-2025, the global land temperature has increased by about 1.4 degrees Celsius over the same period, the paper stated.

The study, 'Critical Perspectives On Extreme Heat in India', was published by the Salata Institute for Climate and Sustainability at Harvard University and released on Monday.

It addresses issues that came up during an interdisciplinary conference in Delhi last year titled "India 2047: Building a Climate-Resilient Future," organised by Salata Institute for Climate and Sustainability, the Lakshmi Mittal and Family South Asia Institute, and India's Environment Ministry.

The analysis highlighted that winter daytime temperatures in northern India show weaker warming than the national average, and in some areas a distinct cooling trend can be observed, especially in January.

October, November, and December also show less warming over northern India than the national average. This could be because of two reasons. One, due to aerosols, which refer to all kinds of particles suspended in the atmosphere, and are emitted from crop-residue burning, industry, traffic, and cooking.