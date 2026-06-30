ETV Bharat / bharat

Aeromart Hyderabad-India 2026 Kicks Off, Draws Delegates From 25 Countries

Hyderabad: The three-day Aeromart Hyderabad-India 2026 International Conference, one of the country's biggest gatherings of the aerospace and defence industry, began in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The event brought together representatives from 25 countries, more than 1,200 delegates and over 200 organisations.

Telangana minister Uttam Kumar Reddy inaugurated the event, organised jointly by the Telangana government and BCI Aerospace. Addressing the gathering, he said Telangana has already emerged as a major hub for the aerospace, aviation, and defence sectors and assured investors of all possible support and incentives.

Reddy announced that new airports are being developed in Warangal and Adilabad, while a proposal for an airport in Kothagudem has been sent to the Centre. He also reiterated the state's commitment to support investments in manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services.

Former DRDO chairman Satish Reddy said Hyderabad has grown into a major aerospace and defence hub, with more than 1,000 companies in the sector already operating in the city.