Aeromart Hyderabad-India 2026 Kicks Off, Draws Delegates From 25 Countries
Telangana minister Uttam Kumar Reddy inaugurated the event, organised jointly by the Telangana government and BCI Aerospace.
Published : June 30, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: The three-day Aeromart Hyderabad-India 2026 International Conference, one of the country's biggest gatherings of the aerospace and defence industry, began in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The event brought together representatives from 25 countries, more than 1,200 delegates and over 200 organisations.
Telangana minister Uttam Kumar Reddy inaugurated the event, organised jointly by the Telangana government and BCI Aerospace. Addressing the gathering, he said Telangana has already emerged as a major hub for the aerospace, aviation, and defence sectors and assured investors of all possible support and incentives.
Reddy announced that new airports are being developed in Warangal and Adilabad, while a proposal for an airport in Kothagudem has been sent to the Centre. He also reiterated the state's commitment to support investments in manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) services.
Former DRDO chairman Satish Reddy said Hyderabad has grown into a major aerospace and defence hub, with more than 1,000 companies in the sector already operating in the city.
"We are becoming a hub for innovation in the defence sector. Last year, India exported defence products worth Rs 38,454 crore. We are emerging as a global centre for the defence and aerospace industry, and this exhibition is an opportunity to showcase our capabilities to the world. More investments should come into the country's defence and aerospace sectors," Satish Reddy said.
The exhibition is showcasing several cutting-edge defence and space technologies. Among the key attractions is a thermo-vacuum chamber that artificially recreates temperatures and environmental conditions in space to test space equipment and missions.
Military simulators developed by Zen Technologies, virtual sniper rifle training systems designed to reduce ammunition wastage, advanced training equipment, anti-drone weapon systems, naval and marine technologies, and electronic systems used in aircraft and battle tanks are also on display at the exhibition.
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