ETV Bharat / bharat

16th Aero India To Be Held From Feb 8 To 12, 2027 In Bengaluru

A display by aircrafts on the last day of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: India's biennial aerospace exhibition Aero India will be held at Yelahanka on the outskirts of Bengaluru from February 8-12 with an aim to project the country as a hub for defence manufacturing.

Aero India has emerged as a flagship international event showcasing the nation's growing capabilities in aerospace, defence manufacturing, emerging technologies and innovation.

"Aero India, Asia's largest air show and one of the world's premier aerospace and defence exhibitions, is all set to return with its 16th edition at Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru from February 8 to 12, 2027," the defence ministry announced on Wednesday.

It said the event will bring together leading global aerospace and defence companies, policymakers, technology experts, innovators, industry stakeholders and defence forces personnel on a common platform.

Aero India provides a dynamic platform for business engagement, technology exchange, international cooperation and strategic dialogue, while highlighting India's expanding defence industrial ecosystem and its growing role in the global aerospace and defence sector, it said.

"The five-day event will feature a comprehensive exhibition and a range of business and strategic engagements, providing opportunities for industry-to-industry interactions, government-to-industry engagements, technology demonstrations and collaborations," the ministry said.