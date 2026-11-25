ETV Bharat / bharat

Aero India 2027: Defence Ministry Expands Space In Yelahanka With New Hangars As Demand Jumps

File photo of a display by Surya Kirans on the last day of Aero India 2025 in Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: Facing a sharp rise in demand from exhibitors from home and abroad, the defence ministry said on Wednesday it is expanding infrastructure at Bengaluru's Yelahanka air base for the upcoming Aero India show.

India's biennial aerospace exhibition Aero-India will be held at Yelahanka from February 8 to 12 with an aim to project the country as a hub for defence manufacturing. The exhibition has emerged as a flagship international event showcasing the nation's growing capabilities in aerospace, defence manufacturing, emerging technologies and innovation.

In response to the significant rise in global and domestic exhibitor demand, the Department of Defence Production (DDP) has initiated major infrastructure expansions for Aero India 2027, the ministry said.

It said the requests for exhibition space exceeded initial capacity by approximately 12,000 square metres, reflecting India's rapidly maturing aerospace and defence ecosystem.

The ministry said to accommodate the maximum possible number of exhibitors, two brand-new exhibition hangars are being built to significantly expand overall floor capacity.