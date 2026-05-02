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AERB Issues Permission For Major Equipment Erection At Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

The KKNPP units incorporate many advanced safety features as per the requirements specified by AERB

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project
A view of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, 'the foundation stone will be laid for a major power transmission project for evacuation of electricity from Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4. (ANI)
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By PTI

Published : May 2, 2026 at 8:55 AM IST

1 Min Read
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Mumbai: The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has issued permission for "major equipment erection" at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) Units 5 and 6, a statement said on Friday.

The permission, granted on April 30, allows the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited to undertake installation of major equipment of the plant including Reactor Pressure Vessel, Steam Generators, Coolant Pumps etc.

The permission was issued after satisfactory completion of multi-tier safety review of design of the units against the safety requirements specified by AERB as well as assessment of the progress of civil construction activities so far under the earlier permission issued in April 2021 for 'First Pour of Concrete' (FPC).

The KKNPP units incorporate many advanced safety features as per the requirements specified by AERB in its Safety Code on Design of Light Water Reactor-based NPPs.

Kudankulam project site, located in Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu, consists of six units of Pressurised Water Reactors of VVER design, being established in technical collaboration with Russia.

The site consists of six Units of 1000 MW(e) each. The first two units (KKNPP Units-1 and 2) are in operation since 2013 and 2015. The third and fourth units (KKNPP 3 and 4) are in advanced stages of construction.

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KUDANKULAM NUCLEAR POWER PROJECT
NUCLEAR POWER CORPORATION
AERB

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