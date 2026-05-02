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AERB Issues Permission For Major Equipment Erection At Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project

A view of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant as Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets, 'the foundation stone will be laid for a major power transmission project for evacuation of electricity from Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 and 4. ( ANI )

Mumbai: The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) has issued permission for "major equipment erection" at Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) Units 5 and 6, a statement said on Friday.

The permission, granted on April 30, allows the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited to undertake installation of major equipment of the plant including Reactor Pressure Vessel, Steam Generators, Coolant Pumps etc.

The permission was issued after satisfactory completion of multi-tier safety review of design of the units against the safety requirements specified by AERB as well as assessment of the progress of civil construction activities so far under the earlier permission issued in April 2021 for 'First Pour of Concrete' (FPC).