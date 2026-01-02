ETV Bharat / bharat

Aequitas MD Siddhartha Bhaiya Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 47

Mumbai: Portfolio management services company Aequitas on Friday said its Managing Director Siddhartha Bhaiya has died of cardiac arrest during a family vacation. Bhaiya, who built the company since its founding in 2012, was 47. He passed away in New Zealand because of a "sudden cardiac arrest" while on a family vacation, Aequitas said in a statement addressed to its investors. Bhaiya was an institution builder committed to intellectual honesty, disciplined decision-making, and long-term thinking, it said.

"His ability to combine rigorous analysis with clarity of purpose shaped Aequitas into a distinctive organisation grounded in strong values, robust processes, and a culture of accountability," it said. Acknowledging that this is a personal and professional loss, the Aequitas team affirmed its commitment to Bhaiya's principles and the organisation he built.