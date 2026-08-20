ETV Bharat / bharat

Advocates Protest Outside BCI Office Alleging Irregularities, Demand Chairman's Resignation

New Delhi: A group of advocates staged a protest outside the Bar Council of India office here, alleging irregularities in its functioning and demanding the resignation of its chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra.

The demonstration saw members of the legal fraternity raising several demands, including the implementation of an Advocates Protection Act, provision of insurance coverage for all advocates, and regular and transparent inspections of law colleges. The protest was called by the All India Young Advocates Association and supported by the Cockroach Janta Party.

Mishra had earlier apologised to law students after facing criticism over a now-withdrawn order to state bar councils not to enrol any of the current batch of graduating NALSAR students as advocates.

In a statement issued on Independence Day, Mishra had said recent developments had caused concern among students and expressed regret if any of his words or communications had hurt their feelings.

The controversy began after a section of students of NALSAR University of Law wrote to the vice chancellor, registrar and professors of the institution, opposing any proposal to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as chief guest to the varsity's convocation.