Advocates Protest Outside BCI Office Alleging Irregularities, Demand Chairman's Resignation
The protest was called by the All India Young Advocates Association and supported by the Cockroach Janta Party.
By PTI
Published : August 20, 2026 at 4:33 PM IST
New Delhi: A group of advocates staged a protest outside the Bar Council of India office here, alleging irregularities in its functioning and demanding the resignation of its chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra.
The demonstration saw members of the legal fraternity raising several demands, including the implementation of an Advocates Protection Act, provision of insurance coverage for all advocates, and regular and transparent inspections of law colleges. The protest was called by the All India Young Advocates Association and supported by the Cockroach Janta Party.
Mishra had earlier apologised to law students after facing criticism over a now-withdrawn order to state bar councils not to enrol any of the current batch of graduating NALSAR students as advocates.
In a statement issued on Independence Day, Mishra had said recent developments had caused concern among students and expressed regret if any of his words or communications had hurt their feelings.
The controversy began after a section of students of NALSAR University of Law wrote to the vice chancellor, registrar and professors of the institution, opposing any proposal to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as chief guest to the varsity's convocation.
In the first circular, BCI chairperson Mishra said it was examining allegations regarding a campaign against the CJI's participation in the university's convocation and had sought a report identifying those responsible.
The decision was reversed within hours following criticism from members of the legal fraternity. A modified order said the "vast majority" of the students were innocent and should not be made to suffer for the alleged misconduct of a few.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant later sharply pulled up the BCI for the order and said it was "dialogue between students and me".
The NALSAR Student Bar Council subsequently demanded a public apology from Mishra. Graduating students, current students and alumni of NLSIU, Bengaluru, also issued a joint statement seeking a similar apology and rejected the presence of the BCI chairperson and the CJI at their convocation.
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