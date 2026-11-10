ETV Bharat / bharat

Advocates Can't Be Directed Not To Ply Non-Delhi Registered Pre-BS-VI Vehicles: HC

New Delhi: The presence of advocates and judicial staff is of utmost importance for the smooth functioning of courts, and they cannot be directed not to ply their non-Delhi-registered pre-BS-VI vehicles, the Delhi High Court has said.

Justice Amit Mahajan, while exempting lawyers and court staff from the three-month travel restriction imposed on non-Delhi-registered pre-BS-VI vehicles by the city administration, observed that at this stage, the authorities have not been able to point out how vehicles which were thought not to be contributing to pollution until October were suddenly considered as major contributors.

The order was passed on a petition by the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) seeking exemption for vehicles "lawfully used by advocates residing in the NCR and travelling to Delhi for bona fide professional duties".

"Considering the difficulty expressed by the petitioner, the cars of advocates and court staff, which are holding a valid parking sticker of any of the Bar Associations in Delhi, are permitted to travel to and from Delhi, during court working days, from 01.11.2026 to 31.01.2027 on producing a valid identity card," the court said in the order passed on November 6.

Justice Mahajan stated that the government's notification itself provided an exemption to those performing sovereign and essential duties, and assisting the court in the discharge of judicial work was prima facie an essential duty, which at times could be emergent as well.

It is not the case of the authorities that they have been providing adequate transport to advocates and the court staff for coming to courts, added the judge in the order. The court listed the petition for hearing in January and asked the Centre and the Delhi government to file their replies.

Citing pollution concerns, the Delhi government had on June 23 decided to ban the entry of all outside motor vehicles that do not meet BS-VI emission standards into the capital from November 1 to January 31.