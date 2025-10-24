ETV Bharat / bharat

Advertising World Doyen Piyush Pandey Passes Away; Condolences Pour In

Pandey started his advertising journey in 1982 with Ogilvy & Mather India (now Ogilvy India), beginning as a trainee account executive before transitioning to the creative side. With his talent, he literally changed the face of Indian advertising. He's the mastermind behind iconic ad campaigns like Asian Paints' "Har khushi mein rang laaye", Cadbury's "Kuch Khaas Hai", and Fevicol's iconic "Egg" film.

"Deeply, deeply saddened and devastated at the loss of the genius that my dearest friend Piyush Pandey was. India has not lost just a great advertising mind but a true patriot and a fine, fine gentleman. Now the heavens will dance to Mile Sur Mera Tumhara," he posted.

Mumbai: Advertising Guru Piyush Pandey has passed away at the age of 70. The news of Piyush Pandey's demise was shared by columnist Suhel Seth on X on Friday morning. The exact details regarding his death are yet to be ascertained

Offering his condolences, filmmaker Hansal Mehta paid tribute to Pandey in his own advertising way. "Fevicol ka jod toot gaya. The ad world lost its glue today. Go well, Piyush Pandey," Mehta wrote.

Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal also mourned the demise of the advertising icon. "Truly at a loss for words to express my sadness at the demise of Padma Shri Piyush Pandey. A phenomenon in the world of advertising, his creative genius redefined storytelling, giving us unforgettable and timeless narratives. To me, he was a friend whose brilliance shone through his authenticity, warmth, and wit. I will always cherish our engaging interactions. He leaves behind a deep void that will be hard to fill. My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and admirers. Om Shanti," he wrote on X.

Paying her condolences, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on X wrote, "Saddened to hear of the passing of Shri Piyush Pandey. A titan and legend of Indian advertising, he transformed communication by bringing everyday idioms, earthy humor, and genuine warmth into it. Have had opportunities to interact with him on various occasions. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and the entire creative fraternity. His legacy will continue to inspire generations."

Politician and actor Smriti Irani remembered how Piyush Pandey "taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity." In a post on X, she said, "Piyush Pandey wasn't just an ad man -- he was one of India's finest storytellers. He taught us that emotion is the truest language of creativity. His words made brands human, and ideas immortal. Farewell to a legend who made us feel, think, and smile."

In 2004, Piyush Pandey etched his name in history as the first Asian to serve as jury president at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. His trailblazing contributions were later recognised with the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012 and the Padma Shri, making him the first figure from Indian advertising to receive the national honour.