ETV Bharat / bharat

Adverse Weather Forecast: Shri Amarnathji Yatra To Remain Suspended From July 19, 2026

File - Devotees return after offering prayers at the Amarnath Cave Shrine, in Anantnag on Jul 04, 2026. ( ANI )

Jammu: The annual Amarnath Yatra will remain temporarily suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes from Sunday after authorities halted the pilgrimage following a weather alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), warning of widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir over the next several days.

The decision was announced on Saturday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of pilgrims travelling to the holy cave shrine.

According to an official statement, the yatra will remain suspended from July 19. The statement said, "In view of the forecast of inclement weather over the next few days and considering the safety and well-being of the pilgrims, the Shri Amarnathji Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes with effect from July 19, 2026."

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said no onward movement of pilgrims would be allowed from the Baltal and Nunwan-Chandanwari base camps from Sunday.

He said the pilgrimage would resume only after a comprehensive assessment of weather conditions and once both routes are declared safe for travel. Fresh updates will be issued after the review.

The suspension comes after the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Srinagar issued a weather advisory warning of an extended wet spell across Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from July 19 to July 23.