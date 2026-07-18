Adverse Weather Forecast: Shri Amarnathji Yatra To Remain Suspended From July 19, 2026
The decision was announced as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of pilgrims travelling to the holy cave shrine, reports Mohd Ashraf Ganie
Published : July 18, 2026 at 10:44 PM IST
Jammu: The annual Amarnath Yatra will remain temporarily suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes from Sunday after authorities halted the pilgrimage following a weather alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), warning of widespread rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir over the next several days.
The decision was announced on Saturday as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of pilgrims travelling to the holy cave shrine.
According to an official statement, the yatra will remain suspended from July 19. The statement said, "In view of the forecast of inclement weather over the next few days and considering the safety and well-being of the pilgrims, the Shri Amarnathji Yatra shall remain temporarily suspended from both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes with effect from July 19, 2026."
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Anshul Garg said no onward movement of pilgrims would be allowed from the Baltal and Nunwan-Chandanwari base camps from Sunday.
He said the pilgrimage would resume only after a comprehensive assessment of weather conditions and once both routes are declared safe for travel. Fresh updates will be issued after the review.
The suspension comes after the IMD's Meteorological Centre in Srinagar issued a weather advisory warning of an extended wet spell across Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from July 19 to July 23.
According to the advisory, widespread moderate rain and thundershowers are expected across the Union Territory during the period. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely in the Kashmir division between July 21 and July 23. Parts of the Jammu division, particularly Reasi and Udhampur districts, could witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated spells of extremely heavy rain from July 20 to July 23.
The IMD said the weather system has developed due to moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal, along with the shifting of the monsoon trough towards Jammu.
The advisory warned that the prolonged wet spell could trigger landslides, mudslides, shooting stones and flash floods at vulnerable locations, particularly along the Pir Panjal range and higher reaches of Kashmir, including Anantnag, Pahalgam, Kulgam, Shopian, Gulmarg, Sonamarg-Zojila axis, Bandipora-Razdan Pass and Kupwara-Sadhna Pass.
The IMD also cautioned that the weather could disrupt surface transport, including traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and other major roads. It warned of a rise in water levels in rivers, streams and sub-basins, increasing the risk of waterlogging and minor flooding in low-lying areas.
The weather office advised travellers and tourists to plan their journeys carefully, asked people living in higher reaches to avoid landslide-prone areas, and urged farmers to suspend fertilizer application and chemical spraying during the forecast period. It also predicted a significant drop in daytime temperatures.
Officials said over 3.70 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Amarnath cave shrine since the commencement of this year's pilgrimage. The administration has advised pilgrims to follow official weather advisories and wait for further announcements regarding the resumption of the yatra.
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