'Adverse Finding In SIR Doesn’t Result In Deportation:' Election Commission To SC

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday contended before the Supreme Court that the consequence of an adverse finding during the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise would only be exclusion of the person’s name from the electoral roll and does “not ipso facto (by that very fact) result in deportation”.
Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi represented the Election Commission before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
During the hearing, Justice Bagchi observed the evolution of citizenship law, stating, “We have funnelled our citizenship. First, it was birth plus one parent had to be Indian. Now, the birth plus two parents have to be Indians.”
The poll panel’s counsel responded by tracing the historical context of citizenship provisions, referring to Article 5 of the Constitution and the Constituent Assembly debates of January 1949.
It was argued before the bench that the Citizenship Act came only in 1955, and Part II of the Constitution on citizenship was yet to be finalised when the debates were taking place.
Dwivedi stressed that the electoral registration officer, acting under the supervision of the Election Commission, is competent to conduct a limited inquisitorial inquiry for electoral purposes.
However, Justice Bagchi, questioned whether a person’s right to vote could be taken away while a citizenship issue is pending before the central government.
Dwivedi responded that any restriction would be only for the limited purpose of examining eligibility to remain on the electoral roll, while questions relating to stay in India or deportation fall within the government’s domain.
The poll panel submitted that the consequence of an adverse finding during the SIR exercise would only be exclusion of the person’s name from the electoral roll and does “not ipso facto (by that very fact) result in deportation”.
The poll panel contended that it functions as the original authority in matters relating to electoral rolls and the conduct of polls, and that its opinion is binding on the President if a person acquires the citizenship of another country.
It said such cases may, however, be referred to the central government for scrutiny and possible action under the Citizenship Act and related laws.
Dwivedi defended the SIR exercise as falling squarely within the constitutional and statutory mandate of the Election Commission. Dwivedi rejected the contention that the exercise amounted to a parallel citizenship determination process akin to the National Register of Citizens.
The apex court is likely to resume hearing in the matter on Thursday. The apex court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the poll panel’s decision to undertake the SIR exercise in several states, including Bihar, raising constitutional questions on the scope of the poll panel’s powers, citizenship and the right to vote.
