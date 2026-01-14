ETV Bharat / bharat

'Adverse Finding In SIR Doesn’t Result In Deportation:' Election Commission To SC

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Tuesday contended before the Supreme Court that the consequence of an adverse finding during the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise would only be exclusion of the person’s name from the electoral roll and does “not ipso facto (by that very fact) result in deportation”.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi represented the Election Commission before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.

During the hearing, Justice Bagchi observed the evolution of citizenship law, stating, “We have funnelled our citizenship. First, it was birth plus one parent had to be Indian. Now, the birth plus two parents have to be Indians.”

The poll panel’s counsel responded by tracing the historical context of citizenship provisions, referring to Article 5 of the Constitution and the Constituent Assembly debates of January 1949.

It was argued before the bench that the Citizenship Act came only in 1955, and Part II of the Constitution on citizenship was yet to be finalised when the debates were taking place.

Dwivedi stressed that the electoral registration officer, acting under the supervision of the Election Commission, is competent to conduct a limited inquisitorial inquiry for electoral purposes.

However, Justice Bagchi, questioned whether a person’s right to vote could be taken away while a citizenship issue is pending before the central government.