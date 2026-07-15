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Adventure Activities Banned In Kullu Due To Monsoons

According to the notification issued by the administration, various adventure activities have been suspended from July 15 to September 15.

No adventure sports in Kullu during the monsoons
No adventure sports in Kullu during the monsoons (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 15, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Kullu: In view of the monsoon rain in the valley and to ensure the safety of tourists, a ban has been imposed on all types of adventure activities in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The district administration has issued a notification regarding this, stating that rafting on the Beas River will not take place until September 15.

Additionally, the administration has banned paragliding, river crossing, and bungee jumping. These orders have been issued in view of the monsoon season. As a result, tourists visiting the area during these two months will not be able to enjoy these adventure activities.

According to the notification issued by the administration, various adventure activities such as river rafting, river crossing, and paragliding have been banned from July 15 to September 15.

Rohit Sharma, the District Tourism Officer of Kullu, has issued orders to all tourism units. Under the rules laid down by the Tourism Department, adventure activities will not be permitted for a period of two months starting July 15.

"There will be a complete ban on various adventure activities such as river rafting, river crossing, and paragliding from July 15 to September 15. An order regarding this has been issued. Strict action will be taken against anyone who violates this directive," Sharma said.

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TAGGED:

KULLU RIVER RAFTING
PARAGLIDING BUNGEE JUMPING BANNED
ADVENTURE ACTIVITIES IN KULLU
RAIN BAN ON ADVENTURE ACTIVITIES
RAIN BAN ON ADVENTURE ACTIVITIES

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