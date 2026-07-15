ETV Bharat / bharat

Adventure Activities Banned In Kullu Due To Monsoons

Kullu: In view of the monsoon rain in the valley and to ensure the safety of tourists, a ban has been imposed on all types of adventure activities in the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The district administration has issued a notification regarding this, stating that rafting on the Beas River will not take place until September 15.

Additionally, the administration has banned paragliding, river crossing, and bungee jumping. These orders have been issued in view of the monsoon season. As a result, tourists visiting the area during these two months will not be able to enjoy these adventure activities.

According to the notification issued by the administration, various adventure activities such as river rafting, river crossing, and paragliding have been banned from July 15 to September 15.