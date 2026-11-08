ETV Bharat / bharat

Advani Was Clear That Opposition Would Support Govt On Security Issues: Nitin Nabin

New Delhi: BJP chief Nitin Nabin on Sunday said the opposition needs to learn from party veteran and former deputy prime minister L K Advani who said opposition parties should stand with the government on matters related to the country's security.

Speaking at a special event held at the party headquarters on Advani's 100th birthday, Nabin said Advani has been an inspiration for everyone in the organisation and his dedication to the nation-first ideology proved all naysayers wrong about the growth and expansion of BJP.

"Whenever he spoke in Parliament, he always said that the BJP will be with the government on issues related to the country's security despite being in the opposition. As a leader of the opposition, he said it very clearly that the entire opposition would be with the government when it comes to the country. This is something people need to learn even today," he said.

Nabin said, "I could not get an opportunity to work with him, but what I have heard from others who worked with him tells me that Advani's life has been an inspiration for everyone in BJP." He could take even hard decisions with simplicity, the party president said. "Despite having come out of the pain of partition, Advani showed immense dedication towards the nation," he said.

"It was the leadership of Advani and former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee that laid the foundation of the BJP's unwavering growth from a party of just two MPs, proving every naysayer wrong," he said. "Advani has been an inspiration for everyone in the BJP."