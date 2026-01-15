Advanced Technology At Level Crossing Gates To Reduce Accidents
Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier said if a gate is accidentally opened while a train is approaching, the advanced technology will automatically intervene to prevent collision.
Published : January 15, 2026 at 7:53 PM IST
New Delhi: To ensure safe and smooth journey for passengers, the Railway is introducing modern, technology-enabled Level Crossing (LC) gates across its network.
The RFID-tag enabled gates automatically detect approaching trains and operate without manual intervention which significantly reduces the risk of accidents and delays caused due to human errors. The system was successfully piloted at 21 locations, helping deliver improved safety and uninterrupted train movement. Following its success, the railway will now roll out this technology across the rail network, offering passengers enhanced safety, reliability, and confidence during journey.
The LC gates have been a crucial part of passenger and train safety in India since the very beginning of rail travel. Over the years, they have evolved significantly, from simple manual gates to modern automatic interlocking systems, ensuring safer and smoother train operations for millions of passengers every day.
Since early 1900s, LC gates in the rail network have come a long way. Initially, manual swing gates were operated by gatekeepers to open and close for passing trains. As train traffic increased over the year, the system evolved to meet growing safety demands. Wooden boom barriers were first introduced, followed by mechanically assisted gates, and then lifting gates. Later, electric motorised gates, automatic half-barrier gates, and full-barrier gates became the norm.
Currently, modern technology has enabled interlocking, fully automated crossings. Now, the railways is planning to eliminate LC gates from possible zones and if this is not possible, then convert it into an advanced model to enhance its capacity, providing more safety for road vehicle users and train passengers.
What Railway Says:
“The railway is set to further enhance the safety of both passengers and road users with the introduction of an RFID-tag system at LC gates. If a gate is accidentally opened while a train is approaching, this advanced technology automatically intervenes to prevent any potential collision, ensuring safer journeys for everyone,” Union Minister for Railway, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said, this past week.
“There is a provision of automatic lock of LC gates when the train approaches this gate side. It is decided that whenever a train comes then the gate is locked. If the gateman wants to open it then it should not be possible so safety norms are maintained. In the advanced technology, once the gate is locked and control is transferred to Station Master it cannot let it off so nobody can cross that LC gate thus preventing any chance of accident,” Deepak Rout, Chief Public Relations Officer, East Coast Railway told ETV Bharat.
“There are two types of LC gates, one has non-interlocking system and the other interlocking system. In the non-interlocking system, the gate guard operates it while the train passes through that section. Sometimes, it is noticed that road vehicle users often forcefully open it and cross the tracks because it is not connected with the signal. However, in the interlocking system, it is connected with a signaling system following which it locks once the train approaches towards the LC gate,” Navin Kumar, National President of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union (IRSTMU) told ETV Bharat.
“In the advanced technology, once the gates are locked, the control goes to the station master. In case, the guard opens the gate with an emergency key and in that condition the signal will be turned red and the train will be stopped,” he added.
Surveillance of LC Gates:
To further enhance safety at LC gates, the railway is installing surveillance cameras across the network which will help reduce human error, prevent road vehicle users and train collisions, and ensure smooth train operations. Data from the cameras will be preserved for analysis in case of any safety breaches or unauthorised track entries, allowing authorities to take corrective action. High-risk locations are being carefully identified so that CCTV surveillance can provide round-the-clock monitoring, keeping both passengers and road users safe.
“The railway has installed surveillance cameras at busy LC gates to monitor and prevent unauthorised activities. Occasionally, vehicles cross gates illegally or people tamper with boom barriers, creating serious safety risks,” a senior railway official told ETV Bharat
Various sections are brought under the Electronic Interlocking system and provided with electrically operated lifting barriers. Sliding booms have also been installed as standby safety arrangements to ensure uninterrupted working of gates. The Electric Interlocking system is a modern, computer-based technology designed to enhance railway safety. It ensures that train signals are cleared only after all safety conditions are met. Digital display panels allow the Station Master to monitor train movements, signal positions, track occupancy, and LC status in real-time, enabling faster and more accurate decisions for smooth and secure train operations.
Electrical/Electronic Interlocking Systems with centralised operation of points and signals in place of old mechanical signalling have been provided at 6656 stations as on October 31, 2025. Interlocking has been provided at 10098 LC gates up to the same period for enhancing safety, as per government data.
Government data states that LCs are potential safety concerns for both train passengers as well as road vehicle users. Elimination of LCs is a continuous and dynamic process of Indian Railways. LCs are eliminated either by providing Road Over Bridges (ROB) or Road Under Bridges (RUB) instead of LCs through direct closure or diversion of road traffic to nearby ROBs, RUBs and LC depending upon the site conditions. A total of 13,653 ROBs/RUBs were constructed up to 2014- 2025 (till October), while 4,148 numbers of ROBs and RUBs were built during 2004-14. According to Lok Sabha data, as on November 2025, a total of 4689 ROBs and RUBs are sanctioned at the cost of Rs 1,11,583 crore on Indian Railways.
Completion of ROB and RUB work is subject to issues such as fixing of approach alignment, approval of general arrangement drawing, land acquisition, removal of encroachment, utility shifting, statutory clearances from various authorities, and law and order situation, as per Lok Sabha data.
