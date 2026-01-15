ETV Bharat / bharat

Advanced Technology At Level Crossing Gates To Reduce Accidents

New Delhi: To ensure safe and smooth journey for passengers, the Railway is introducing modern, technology-enabled Level Crossing (LC) gates across its network.

The RFID-tag enabled gates automatically detect approaching trains and operate without manual intervention which significantly reduces the risk of accidents and delays caused due to human errors. The system was successfully piloted at 21 locations, helping deliver improved safety and uninterrupted train movement. Following its success, the railway will now roll out this technology across the rail network, offering passengers enhanced safety, reliability, and confidence during journey.

The LC gates have been a crucial part of passenger and train safety in India since the very beginning of rail travel. Over the years, they have evolved significantly, from simple manual gates to modern automatic interlocking systems, ensuring safer and smoother train operations for millions of passengers every day.

Since early 1900s, LC gates in the rail network have come a long way. Initially, manual swing gates were operated by gatekeepers to open and close for passing trains. As train traffic increased over the year, the system evolved to meet growing safety demands. Wooden boom barriers were first introduced, followed by mechanically assisted gates, and then lifting gates. Later, electric motorised gates, automatic half-barrier gates, and full-barrier gates became the norm.

Currently, modern technology has enabled interlocking, fully automated crossings. Now, the railways is planning to eliminate LC gates from possible zones and if this is not possible, then convert it into an advanced model to enhance its capacity, providing more safety for road vehicle users and train passengers.

What Railway Says:

“The railway is set to further enhance the safety of both passengers and road users with the introduction of an RFID-tag system at LC gates. If a gate is accidentally opened while a train is approaching, this advanced technology automatically intervenes to prevent any potential collision, ensuring safer journeys for everyone,” Union Minister for Railway, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said, this past week.

“There is a provision of automatic lock of LC gates when the train approaches this gate side. It is decided that whenever a train comes then the gate is locked. If the gateman wants to open it then it should not be possible so safety norms are maintained. In the advanced technology, once the gate is locked and control is transferred to Station Master it cannot let it off so nobody can cross that LC gate thus preventing any chance of accident,” Deepak Rout, Chief Public Relations Officer, East Coast Railway told ETV Bharat.

“There are two types of LC gates, one has non-interlocking system and the other interlocking system. In the non-interlocking system, the gate guard operates it while the train passes through that section. Sometimes, it is noticed that road vehicle users often forcefully open it and cross the tracks because it is not connected with the signal. However, in the interlocking system, it is connected with a signaling system following which it locks once the train approaches towards the LC gate,” Navin Kumar, National President of Indian Railways S&T Maintainers’ Union (IRSTMU) told ETV Bharat.