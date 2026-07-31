ETV Bharat / bharat

Adultery Bars Maintenance, But Allegation Must First Be Established Conclusively: Supreme Court

New Delhi: In a significant ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court sharpened the contours of Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), holding that a wife living in adultery is not entitled to maintenance — but the charge must be established with clear and cogent evidence before it can bar even interim relief. Section 125(4) of the CrPC states that a wife cannot claim maintenance, interim maintenance, or legal expenses from her husband under Section 125, if she is living in adultery.

In essence, what the bench of justices Sanjay Karol and Vipul M Pancholi said is that the courts have to first establish adultery, before rightfully taking away a wife's entitlement to maintenance. “Adultery, if proved, takes away maintenance from the wife, then the application to prove such a fact has to be decided between the order granting interim maintenance and final adjudication of such application for maintenance," the bench said.

The bench said evidence is of two types: Direct and circumstantial, adding that the former is the kind that establishes an allegation on the face of it.

The justices said it is obvious that when a case is sought to be proved by circumstantial evidence, it requires a detailed study of the circumstances presented. It said the evidence furnished in support thereof, including verification, particularly when the evidence in question is electronic, etc.

“These procedures are bound to take time. Since the stipulation in Section 125 (4) is that if adultery is proved, the wife would neither be entitled to interim nor final maintenance, we are of the view that if a husband files an application under Section 125(4) and is, at the first instance, able to establish the charge through evidence ex facie, then only, there can be said to be a bar to interim maintenance,” said the bench.

The bench said the courts below clearly erred in holding that such a question could only be decided at the stage of final adjudication, as this view would render otiose, i.e., useless, what has been provided in the statute.

The bench observed that applying this understanding to the record, the appellant has placed a number of photographs and other evidence to establish that his wife was living in adultery.

“This evidence is obviously electronic in nature. The question the court must consider at the stage of interim maintenance is whether it establishes adultery. It is obviously open for the wife to dispute the correctness and legality of the evidence presented, which would then have to be considered by the court,” it noted.

The bench said it is of the view that the trial court ought to have decided the appellant’s application under Section 125(4), adding that it was incorrect for them to have observed that the appellant’s application could not have been decided prior to the final adjudication of the application filed by the wife.