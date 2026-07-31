Adultery Bars Maintenance, But Allegation Must First Be Established Conclusively: Supreme Court
Reprimands lower courts for granting interim maintenance while pushing the question to final adjudication; asks for rigorous mechanism to deal with evolving evidence collection methods.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 31, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
New Delhi: In a significant ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court sharpened the contours of Section 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), holding that a wife living in adultery is not entitled to maintenance — but the charge must be established with clear and cogent evidence before it can bar even interim relief. Section 125(4) of the CrPC states that a wife cannot claim maintenance, interim maintenance, or legal expenses from her husband under Section 125, if she is living in adultery.
In essence, what the bench of justices Sanjay Karol and Vipul M Pancholi said is that the courts have to first establish adultery, before rightfully taking away a wife's entitlement to maintenance. “Adultery, if proved, takes away maintenance from the wife, then the application to prove such a fact has to be decided between the order granting interim maintenance and final adjudication of such application for maintenance," the bench said.
The bench said evidence is of two types: Direct and circumstantial, adding that the former is the kind that establishes an allegation on the face of it.
The justices said it is obvious that when a case is sought to be proved by circumstantial evidence, it requires a detailed study of the circumstances presented. It said the evidence furnished in support thereof, including verification, particularly when the evidence in question is electronic, etc.
“These procedures are bound to take time. Since the stipulation in Section 125 (4) is that if adultery is proved, the wife would neither be entitled to interim nor final maintenance, we are of the view that if a husband files an application under Section 125(4) and is, at the first instance, able to establish the charge through evidence ex facie, then only, there can be said to be a bar to interim maintenance,” said the bench.
The bench said the courts below clearly erred in holding that such a question could only be decided at the stage of final adjudication, as this view would render otiose, i.e., useless, what has been provided in the statute.
The bench observed that applying this understanding to the record, the appellant has placed a number of photographs and other evidence to establish that his wife was living in adultery.
“This evidence is obviously electronic in nature. The question the court must consider at the stage of interim maintenance is whether it establishes adultery. It is obviously open for the wife to dispute the correctness and legality of the evidence presented, which would then have to be considered by the court,” it noted.
The bench said it is of the view that the trial court ought to have decided the appellant’s application under Section 125(4), adding that it was incorrect for them to have observed that the appellant’s application could not have been decided prior to the final adjudication of the application filed by the wife.
“The second proviso to sub-section (1) of Section 125 provides for interim maintenance; and as such, the logical flow of proceedings would be that once the basic facts are established, an order is made for interim maintenance, and that would continue to operate till the application under Section 125(4) is decided conclusively. This is in view of the beneficent nature of the provision. This question is accordingly decided,” the Apex court said.
The justices said that as a result, the matter stands remanded to the trial court to make a decision on the merits since they had in this instance dismissed the application on the threshold.
The Apex court was delivering its judgment on an appeal filed by a man, challenging a Rajasthan High Court order, which dismissed his plea opposing grant of maintenance on account of adultery. In the present case, the couple got married in July, 2014.
Trouble surfaced a few years into the marriage, with the woman allegedly levelling accusations against her husband and lodging complaints with the police. In May, 2020, she finally left her matrimonial home, along with their child and her valuables, and later filed an application for interim maintenance before the Special Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate.
Subsequently, the man filed an application under Section 125(4) of CrPC, contending that on account of adulterous relationships, his wife is not entitled to any interim maintenance, which was dismissed.
The bench also questioned the use of a private detective by the husband to procure photographs and videos of his wife. The bench said there must be a mechanism in place to deal with the evolving methods of evidence collection.
"Checks and measures are perhaps required, drawn from the areas of the law, law enforcement, privacy experts, etc., that can deal with issues arising out of such endeavours, including acting as a grievance redressal forum for any individual who may be aggrieved by the actions of the private investigator having overstepped professional bounds and gone into violating the rights of the individual," the bench said.
“The legislature would obviously need to undertake its own examination of all relevant issues and frame rules/regulations in accordance with the prevalent norms and conditions, but can also make reference to other jurisdictions where laws of similar nature exist, for example, the State of Queensland in Australia, the Province of Ontario and Canada, the Netherlands, Singapore, etc.,” said the bench.
The Apex court said on the aspect of private investigation, we direct that a copy of this judgment be sent to the Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India, and also the Chairman, Law Commission of India, to take a view, as may be appropriate in the matter.
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