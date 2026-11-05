ETV Bharat / bharat

Adulteration In Mandate: Rahul Slams Move To Appoint Govt-Nominated Members In Gokul Dairy

Rahul Gandhi ( File/ANI )

By PTI 3 Min Read

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday lashed out at the BJP over the Maharashtra government's decision to appoint state-nominated members to the Gokul Dairy, saying it was a theft of the milk producers' votes and "adulteration in the mandate".

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that in Gokul, milk producers defeated the BJP, and so it changed the rules after the election -- stuffing in four directors to turn its numbers from 12 into 16, stealing the majority.

"This is theft of the milk producers' votes - adulteration in the mandate," Gandhi said in his post in Hindi on X. "The BJP has become so desperate that it's going to any lengths everywhere to save power. Those who steal the milk producers' votes, remember - farmers don't forget," Gandhi said. He tagged the post by Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera, who alleged that the Maharashtra government is brazenly attempting to subvert the democratic mandate of milk producers at the Gokul Milk Federation by using legislative changes to manipulate the composition of an elected board. "In the 19 October elections, the Congress-led panel won 13 of 25 seats, securing a majority over the Mahayuti's 12. After Mahayuti-backed directors stalled the chairman's election by remaining absent, the Bombay High Court directed a fresh election on 10 November," he said. Instead of allowing the elected board to function, the state Cabinet has approved a proposal to nominate four government directors with voting rights, potentially altering the electoral arithmetic and overturning the mandate of milk producers, he said.