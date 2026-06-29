ETV Bharat / bharat

Adult Unmarried Sons Entitled To Full Compensation In Motor Accident Cases: Punjab And Haryana HC

Panchkula: The Punjab and Haryana High Court held that adult unmarried sons are entitled to get full compensation as well as parental consortium under motor accident compensation laws if they are not financially self-reliant or not yet settled in a career.

The court ruled that the unmarried sons do not lose their status as dependents on their father simply by virtue of attaining adulthood.

Based on this principle, the high court ordered an additional increase of Rs 4.70 lakh in the compensation awarded to the family of a man who lost his life in a road accident.

Justice Pramod Goyal passed the order while allowing the appeal filed by Bhateri and others. The appellants include the wife and two sons of Rajbir, who died in the accident. They had challenged the decision of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Sonipat, which had awarded them a total compensation of Rs 12.06 lakh.

The case stemmed from a road accident on May 8, 2024, in which Rajbir lost his life due to the rash and negligent driving of the respondent driver. However, as no appeal or cross-objection was filed regarding the manner of the accident or liability, the dispute before the high court was limited solely to the quantum of compensation.

The appellants informed the court that Rajbir earned approximately Rs 20,000 per month running a tea stall. However, in the absence of sufficient evidence, the tribunal had assessed his monthly income at the minimum wage rate of Rs 11,500.