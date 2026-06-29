Adult Unmarried Sons Entitled To Full Compensation In Motor Accident Cases: Punjab And Haryana HC
Punjab and Haryana High Court has awarded compensation to adult unmarried sons, ruling that they are considered 'dependent' on father under motor accident laws.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 8:30 PM IST
Panchkula: The Punjab and Haryana High Court held that adult unmarried sons are entitled to get full compensation as well as parental consortium under motor accident compensation laws if they are not financially self-reliant or not yet settled in a career.
The court ruled that the unmarried sons do not lose their status as dependents on their father simply by virtue of attaining adulthood.
Based on this principle, the high court ordered an additional increase of Rs 4.70 lakh in the compensation awarded to the family of a man who lost his life in a road accident.
Justice Pramod Goyal passed the order while allowing the appeal filed by Bhateri and others. The appellants include the wife and two sons of Rajbir, who died in the accident. They had challenged the decision of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Sonipat, which had awarded them a total compensation of Rs 12.06 lakh.
The case stemmed from a road accident on May 8, 2024, in which Rajbir lost his life due to the rash and negligent driving of the respondent driver. However, as no appeal or cross-objection was filed regarding the manner of the accident or liability, the dispute before the high court was limited solely to the quantum of compensation.
The appellants informed the court that Rajbir earned approximately Rs 20,000 per month running a tea stall. However, in the absence of sufficient evidence, the tribunal had assessed his monthly income at the minimum wage rate of Rs 11,500.
Upholding this conclusion, the HC stated that income cannot be determined based merely on oral claims; reliable documents or independent evidence are essential for such a determination.
The court deemed the 50 per cent deduction made for personal expenses in the case to be incorrect. Justice Goyal observed that Rajbir's two sons were adults, unmarried and pursuing their studies, and not yet financially settled.
Under these circumstances, their “dependency on their father could not be deemed to have ceased”. Consequently, the deceased is considered to have had three dependents, making a deduction of only one-third for personal expenses appropriate.
The court also held that both sons were also entitled to parental consortium. Accordingly, it ordered the payment of Rs 48,400 to each son. Following the revised calculation, the total compensation was fixed at Rs 1,676,448, an increase of Rs 470,420 over the Rs 1,206,028 awarded by the Tribunal.
The High Court also highlighted another significant error, noting that the Tribunal's failure to award interest on the compensation was not in accordance with the law.
Therefore, the claimants were awarded interest at the rate of 7.5 per cent per annum, calculated from the date of filing the claim petition until the full amount is paid. The responsibility for the disbursement and payment of the compensation will remain in accordance with the Tribunal's original order.
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