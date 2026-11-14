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Admiral Swaminathan, Belgian Navy Commander Botman Hold Talks To Boost Maritime Ties

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) of the Indian Navy Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, left, and Chief of the Belgian Navy Rear Admiral Tanguy Botman pose for photographs during his visit, at South Block Lawns, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. ( PTI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

New Delhi: Commander of the Belgian Navy, Rear Admiral Tanguy Botman held talks with Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on a range of issues, including maritime security, operational engagements, and collaboration in naval technology, officials said on Saturday.

Rear Admiral Botman is on an official visit to India on November 14, aimed at strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation and further deepening navy-to-navy engagements between the two countries, they said.

On arrival, he paid homage to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. Thereafter, he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the South Block lawns. During the visit, Rear Admiral Botman held discussions with Admiral Swaminathan on a range of issues of mutual interest, including maritime security, operational engagements, training, personnel exchanges and collaboration in naval technology, a Navy spokesperson said.