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Admiral Swaminathan, Belgian Navy Commander Botman Hold Talks To Boost Maritime Ties

Rear Admiral Botman is on an official visit to India, aimed at strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation and further deepening navy-to-navy engagements between the two countries

Admiral Swaminathan
Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) of the Indian Navy Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, left, and Chief of the Belgian Navy Rear Admiral Tanguy Botman pose for photographs during his visit, at South Block Lawns, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. (PTI)
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By PTI

Published : November 14, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST

1 Min Read
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New Delhi: Commander of the Belgian Navy, Rear Admiral Tanguy Botman held talks with Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on a range of issues, including maritime security, operational engagements, and collaboration in naval technology, officials said on Saturday.

Rear Admiral Botman is on an official visit to India on November 14, aimed at strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation and further deepening navy-to-navy engagements between the two countries, they said.

On arrival, he paid homage to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. Thereafter, he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the South Block lawns.

During the visit, Rear Admiral Botman held discussions with Admiral Swaminathan on a range of issues of mutual interest, including maritime security, operational engagements, training, personnel exchanges and collaboration in naval technology, a Navy spokesperson said.

He also interacted with other senior officials to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation. India and Belgium share longstanding maritime linkages.

The visit marks an important milestone in bilateral navy-to-navy relations and is expected to provide impetus to maritime cooperation through strengthened existing engagements and exploration of new avenues for collaboration, the official said.

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TAGGED:

ADMIRAL SWAMINATHAN
BELGIAN NAVY COMMANDER
TANGUY BOTMAN
INDIA BELGIUM

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