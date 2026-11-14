Admiral Swaminathan, Belgian Navy Commander Botman Hold Talks To Boost Maritime Ties
Rear Admiral Botman is on an official visit to India, aimed at strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation and further deepening navy-to-navy engagements between the two countries
By PTI
Published : November 14, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
New Delhi: Commander of the Belgian Navy, Rear Admiral Tanguy Botman held talks with Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan on a range of issues, including maritime security, operational engagements, and collaboration in naval technology, officials said on Saturday.
Rear Admiral Botman is on an official visit to India on November 14, aimed at strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation and further deepening navy-to-navy engagements between the two countries, they said.
🇮🇳 🤝 🇧🇪 #BridgesofFriendship RAdm Tanguy Botman, Commander of the #BelgianNavy, on an official visit to India, was received by Adm Krishna Swaminathan, #CNS, and accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at South Block Lawns. Building on the September 2026 #India – #Belgium Letter of Intent on Defence Cooperation, discussions focused on institutionalised Navy-to-Navy engagements, operational interaction, maritime security, training, professional exchanges and collaboration in naval technology. The visit reinforces maritime bonds and friendship between #India and #Belgium and would herald new avenues of collaboration in maritime domain. @TheBelgianNavy Details ⬇️ https://t.co/RYb70Jkyol #MaritimeCooperation #MaritimeSecurity @IndEmbassyBru— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 14, 2026
On arrival, he paid homage to fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. Thereafter, he was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the South Block lawns.
During the visit, Rear Admiral Botman held discussions with Admiral Swaminathan on a range of issues of mutual interest, including maritime security, operational engagements, training, personnel exchanges and collaboration in naval technology, a Navy spokesperson said.
He also interacted with other senior officials to explore avenues for enhancing bilateral cooperation. India and Belgium share longstanding maritime linkages.
The visit marks an important milestone in bilateral navy-to-navy relations and is expected to provide impetus to maritime cooperation through strengthened existing engagements and exploration of new avenues for collaboration, the official said.
Also Read
'Strengthen, Sustain Element Of Surprise To Maintain Operational Readiness': Rajnath Singh To Armed Forces