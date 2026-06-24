ETV Bharat / bharat

ETV Bharat Impact: Administration Steps In to Help Orphaned Children of Palamu's ‘Village Of Widows’

Palamu: The Palamu district administration has taken cognisance of an ETV Bharat report that exposed the grim reality of Dhodrahi village in Jharkhand's Palamu district, where a large number of families have lost their male breadwinners, earning it the description of a "village of widows."

Located under Huntar Panchayat in Ramgarh block, Dhodrahi has around 25 households, of which nearly 20 to 21 are headed by widowed women. During a visit by the ETV Bharat team, residents said many of the village's men had died after contracting tuberculosis while working in stone quarries in Karvandia, Rohtas district of Bihar. A June 11 report described how it is difficult to spot a man in Dhodrahi village.

According to villagers, migration for quarry work began around 2013–14, while deaths linked to TB started surfacing in 2016–17. Interestingly, residents said the disease primarily affected male workers, with no confirmed TB cases reported among women and children in the village.

With the deaths of the men, many families were pushed into poverty. Widowed women now sustain their households through daily wage labour and work at brick kilns, while several children have also been forced into labour. Over the years, some families migrated after losing their male members, leaving behind a village largely inhabited by women and children.