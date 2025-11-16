ETV Bharat / bharat

Administration Of Criminal Justice 'Most Neglected Sphere': Ex-CJI U U Lalit

New Delhi: Voicing concern over the dismal conviction rate, former Chief Justice of India U U Lalit on Sunday said the administration of criminal justice is the most neglected sphere in the government apparatus and favoured separating the investigative wing of police from the rest of the force involved in normal law and order duties.

The former CJI, batting for reforms to prevent the abuse of criminal laws and ensure that no innocent is prosecuted, said he would not like his daughters to live in an environment where there was even the slightest chance of laws being misused.

Addressing a conference organised by the Ekam Nyaay Foundation, Lalit said that as a lawyer, judge and professor of law for the last 42 years, he had observed that in the country's criminal jurisprudence and the way it was administered, "the administration of criminal justice is perhaps the most neglected sphere in the apparatus of government".

He said that police officers or investigators did not have the kind of professional equipment or education that the force deserved.

"And that perhaps was the lament which was expressed by the Supreme Court in that famous Prakash Singh case (of 2006 mandating police reforms), that we must separate or segregate the investigative wing from the normal law and order issues, so that the very same police officer does not double up as the person in charge of law and order and the one taking up the mantle as an investigator," the ex-CJI said.

He said that the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was changed in 1973, dispensing with the earlier idea of a magistrate recording the statements of witness and then committing the matter for trial.

"We now rest content with what is called the statements recorded by the police under Section 161 (of the CrPC) or whatever is the equivalent under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), but these statements are never signed, and many of the statements are resiled from when the matter reaches trial," ex-CJI Lalit said.

He said that in this particular situation, the conviction rate in criminal matters across the country remained at around 20 per cent. "Now, leave aside this 498 A (of the IPC regarding cruelty charges by a married woman), issues, or the allied matters, the rate of conviction is less than 5 per cent. Now that tells you the story," the ex-CJI said.

Citing statistics, he said in criminal matters, four out of the five undertrials languishing in prisons were bound to be eventually acquitted.

"So, therefore, what does that mean? Are we not taking somebody in custody who ultimately is going to be completely discharged and found to be innocent, or at least it is said that the crime has not been proved against him?" the former CJI said.

He said that a lawyer once actually described the entire process in a witty manner, saying that the law enforcement machinery is like cats, which are employed to catch the mice.