ETV Bharat / bharat

Adityanath Defends Ram Temple Trust; Says Cong, SP Trying To Malign Ayodhya, Lord Ram's Legacy

Chitrakoot: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the SIT probing the alleged Ram temple donation theft found evidence against only eight out of the nearly 150 people engaged in counting offerings, and the entire temple Trust cannot be defamed for the wrongdoing of a "handful" of individuals.

He hit out at the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, alleging they were trying to malign Ayodhya and insult the legacy of Lord Ram over the case. Defending the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Adityanath noted that the state government ordered the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe at the recommendation of the Trust.

Addressing a gathering after dedicating projects worth over Rs 950 crore to the public in the holy town Chitrakoot, where Lord Ram stayed during his exile, Adityanath said the opposition parties had suddenly become active after the case surfaced because they had found "an issue" to target Ayodhya.

"You must have heard the recent reports. Congress and the Samajwadi Party suddenly became active. These are parties that have historically criticised Ayodhya, and they found an issue to exploit," he said.

The chief minister said the Trust itself informed the government that it had received inputs about alleged theft during the counting of donations and requested the constitution of a high-level SIT.

"We accepted the Trust's recommendation and constituted a high-level SIT. The investigation was conducted, and the evidence showed that only six people were found stealing.

"In addition, two other people were found to be part of the conspiracy, making a total of eight individuals. The SIT submitted its recommendations to the Trust, following which the Trust lodged a First Information Report (FIR), and action was taken." He said around 150 people are engaged in counting offerings at the temple and the alleged wrongdoing involved only a handful of individuals.

Questioning the opposition's criticism, Adityanath said, "When action has been taken against the accused, what is the justification for defaming the entire Trust, questioning Ayodhya and insulting the legacy of Lord Ram? It appears the Congress and the Samajwadi Party have taken a contract to attack India's faith."

"Every devotee of Lord Ram and every citizen who respects India's faith must remain alert to this," he said. The CM also targeted the Congress over its stand in the Ram Setu case.