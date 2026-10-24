Over 1,100 Athletes Brave Minus 7 Degree Celsius Chill At High-Altitude Adi Kailash Run In Pithoragarh
Around 1,100 participants are demonstrating their prowess by running and biking at an altitude of 4,500 metres, reports Pradeep Mahara
Published : October 24, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Pithoragarh: Considered to be a test of endurance and grit, the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run-2.0 got underway on Saturday. Over 1,100 participants are demonstrating their prowess by running and biking at a high altitude of 4,500 metres above sea level with temperatures touching up to minus seven degrees Celsius.
The run held in Vyas Valley of Pithoragarh district began at 6:30 a.m. It includes two events - a 70 km ultra-marathon and a 42 km marathon that are flagged off in the biting cold with the runners exuding steam from their mouths. While the ultra-marathon started from Jolingkong, the marathon began at Gunji. Both events conclude in Gunji.
On Sunday, a 21 km half marathon will be held along with a 10 km and a 5km race. Apart from these running events, mountain biking competitions of 25 km and 50 km are also being held. Sources said that the 1,100 participants have come from 26 states. The events in Vyas Valley will conclude on October 26.
The Adi Kailash and Gunji areas in the Vyas Valley of Pithoragarh, where the events are being held, are high-altitude zones where oxygen levels are extremely low, which makes breathing difficult. This can also lead to headaches and vomiting. Only athletes with strong running skills can run here.
The Adi Kailash Parikrama-Run 2.0 is expected to further boost adventure sports activities in the area which is otherwise known for religious tourism.
A sum of Rs 23.50 lakh is to be won by the winners of the 70 km race in different categories, while Rs 11.20 lakh is to be won in the 42 km event. Attractive prizes will also be awarded for the other events.
The Parikrama Run was flagged off by Uttarakhand Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also expected at the venue on October 25.
"The government wants to encourage reverse migration. The Adi Kailash Parikrama Run-2.0 aims to promote this region both domestically and internationally. This is the second edition. We welcome all participants and thank them for coming. Last year, around 750 participants attended the event and this year, more than 1,100 athletes have come. This event will bring vibrancy to this border region," said Garbyal.
Before the flag-off, a colourful cultural programme was held at Gunji on October 23, showcasing the folk traditions and cultural heritage of the border region. This confluence of sports and culture lent a special charm to the Parikrama Run.
The event aims to highlight the tourism potential of the border region while providing a broad platform for local culture. The various events offer participants from different age groups the opportunity to showcase their talents. This event will also play a significant role in promoting Uttarakhand's natural resources, religious sites and cultural heritage nationwide.
Two young athletes from Uttarakhand, Meenakshi Negi and Digambar Singh Kunwar, won the 70-kilometre ultra-marathon race. Meenakshi is from Pauri Garhwal and Digambar is from Chamoli. Both train under athletics coach Rupesh Yadav at Ransi High Altitude Stadium in Pauri.
Digambar, a resident of Lasiyari village in Chamoli, said, "I thank the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for the excellent arrangements. This success came with the blessings of my parents and the guidance of coach Rupesh Yadav. The coach made me work hard which resulted in the victory. The track here is excellent for running. I thoroughly enjoyed running here."
Rupesh shared his delight with ETV Bharat, saying, "We worked very hard. That hard work has been rewarded with a double golden victory."
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