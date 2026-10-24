ETV Bharat / bharat

Over 1,100 Athletes Brave Minus 7 Degree Celsius Chill At High-Altitude Adi Kailash Run In Pithoragarh

Participants in Adi Kailash Parikrama Run-2.0 ( ETV Bharat )

Pithoragarh: Considered to be a test of endurance and grit, the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run-2.0 got underway on Saturday. Over 1,100 participants are demonstrating their prowess by running and biking at a high altitude of 4,500 metres above sea level with temperatures touching up to minus seven degrees Celsius.

The run held in Vyas Valley of Pithoragarh district began at 6:30 a.m. It includes two events - a 70 km ultra-marathon and a 42 km marathon that are flagged off in the biting cold with the runners exuding steam from their mouths. While the ultra-marathon started from Jolingkong, the marathon began at Gunji. Both events conclude in Gunji.

Over 1,100 Athletes Brave Minus 7 Degree Celsius Chill At High-Altitude Adi Kailash Run In Pithoragarh (ETV Bharat) On Sunday, a 21 km half marathon will be held along with a 10 km and a 5km race. Apart from these running events, mountain biking competitions of 25 km and 50 km are also being held. Sources said that the 1,100 participants have come from 26 states. The events in Vyas Valley will conclude on October 26. The Adi Kailash and Gunji areas in the Vyas Valley of Pithoragarh, where the events are being held, are high-altitude zones where oxygen levels are extremely low, which makes breathing difficult. This can also lead to headaches and vomiting. Only athletes with strong running skills can run here. Adi Kailash Parikrama Run-2.0 (ETV Bharat) The Adi Kailash Parikrama-Run 2.0 is expected to further boost adventure sports activities in the area which is otherwise known for religious tourism. A sum of Rs 23.50 lakh is to be won by the winners of the 70 km race in different categories, while Rs 11.20 lakh is to be won in the 42 km event. Attractive prizes will also be awarded for the other events. The Parikrama Run was flagged off by Uttarakhand Tourism Secretary Dhiraj Singh Garbyal and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is also expected at the venue on October 25. Participants in Adi Kailash Parikrama Run-2.0 (ETV Bharat)