Char Dham Yatra Is Attracting Lakhs. Can The Garhwal Himalayas Sustain This Invasion?
Arrival of over 10.5 lakh visitors from April 19 to May 10 at Char Dham Yatra shrines has brought the impact of overcrowding into focus.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 3:15 PM IST
Dehradun: Videos shared on social media, showing thousands of pilgrims making their way to various Hindu shrines across Uttarakhand, have once again raised the question: Are the authorities paying any attention to the carrying capacity of particularly the Garhwal hills that house the Char Dham shrines drawing maximum visitors, or bothered about the overexploitation of resources there?
One can imagine the plight of the hills from the fact that the Char Dham shrines have witnessed the arrival of around 10,50,000 visitors from the beginning of the Yatra on April 19 to May 10. These shrines bear the maximum brunt of overcrowding in the state.
Some videos of Sonprayag on the way to Kedarnath went viral on Monday, highlighting the state of affairs. Concerned citizens are raising their voices on the issue, posing questions around the feasibility of letting such a large number of people in the fragile Himalayas.
Experts on Himalayan ecology have been pointing out concerns around climate change and global warming. The scenario is complicated with the melting of glaciers and increasing size of glacial lakes. All these symptoms paint a grim picture for the future.
It is being pointed out that by limiting the number of people going to the upper Himalayas, better facilities could be provided to them, while reducing the pressure on these environmentally sensitive areas. A 2025 study suggested sustainable daily visitor limits for the Char Dham sites, recommending daily capacities of 15,778 for Badrinath, 13,111 for Kedarnath, 8,178 for Gangotri and 6160 for Yamunotri.
Last month, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also called for expediting the process of assessing the carrying capacity of the Char Dham shrines and implementing norms. The scenario right now is such that one can find derailment of arrangements for the Yatra marked by massive traffic jams.
“If any hill town in the state were to exceed its carrying capacity, it would cause devastation. This would have serious adverse effects, including increased heat, glacier melt and waste generation. Not only does excessive waste generation and burning generate heat, but also deposits black carbon on glaciers, causing melting that reduces their thickness,” pointed out Dehradun-based climate change activist Ashish Garg.
Point out the worsening situation every year, he said, “The glaciers are retreating and the green cover is also decreasing. This is a matter of concern for everyone.”
A member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), Dinesh Kumar Aswal, said the Char Dham Yatra is managed via online registration that fixes the daily capacity. “Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (USDMA) Chairman and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is personally focusing on this. It has led to significant improvements. Assessing carrying capacity is crucial and the government is working towards this,” he said.
Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj underlined that ideally, pilgrims should only be allowed to travel to shrines according to the space available. “However, the priests and hoteliers feel these sites should be open to everyone. That's not how it should be. The space in the mountains is limited. Their carrying capacity must be considered,” he said.
He added that everyone should understand this, and underlined that the government wants the Char Dham Yatra to be simple, safe and pleasant.
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