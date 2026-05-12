ETV Bharat / bharat

Char Dham Yatra Is Attracting Lakhs. Can The Garhwal Himalayas Sustain This Invasion?

Dehradun: Videos shared on social media, showing thousands of pilgrims making their way to various Hindu shrines across Uttarakhand, have once again raised the question: Are the authorities paying any attention to the carrying capacity of particularly the Garhwal hills that house the Char Dham shrines drawing maximum visitors, or bothered about the overexploitation of resources there?

One can imagine the plight of the hills from the fact that the Char Dham shrines have witnessed the arrival of around 10,50,000 visitors from the beginning of the Yatra on April 19 to May 10. These shrines bear the maximum brunt of overcrowding in the state.

Some videos of Sonprayag on the way to Kedarnath went viral on Monday, highlighting the state of affairs. Concerned citizens are raising their voices on the issue, posing questions around the feasibility of letting such a large number of people in the fragile Himalayas.

Experts on Himalayan ecology have been pointing out concerns around climate change and global warming. The scenario is complicated with the melting of glaciers and increasing size of glacial lakes. All these symptoms paint a grim picture for the future.

It is being pointed out that by limiting the number of people going to the upper Himalayas, better facilities could be provided to them, while reducing the pressure on these environmentally sensitive areas. A 2025 study suggested sustainable daily visitor limits for the Char Dham sites, recommending daily capacities of 15,778 for Badrinath, 13,111 for Kedarnath, 8,178 for Gangotri and 6160 for Yamunotri.

Last month, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also called for expediting the process of assessing the carrying capacity of the Char Dham shrines and implementing norms. The scenario right now is such that one can find derailment of arrangements for the Yatra marked by massive traffic jams.