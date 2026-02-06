ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Addicted To Stock Trading? Shut Clinic At Bengaluru's NIMHANS Offers Help To Get Rid Of Addiction

By Mohammed Rafiq Mulla

Bengaluru: Trading in stocks, especially in futures and options (F&O), is proving to be an addiction with huge financial implications, spoiling the future of several individuals, cutting across age groups and professions.

The Service for Healthy Use of Technology (SHUT) Clinic at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS) has been receiving two to three cases related to compulsive trading addiction every month, and seeking medical intervention is a testimony to this new and dangerous trend.

"On average, we see two to three cases related to trading every month. There has been a noticeable increase in people seeking help specifically for problems linked to stock trading," Dr. Manoj Kumar Sharma, Professor of Clinical Psychology and Coordinator of SHUT Clinic, told ETV Bharat. "Compulsive trading is no longer just a financial activity but a mental and clinical disorder," he said.

Recently, the doctors at SHUT clinic successfully treated a young professional for a severe trading addiction. The young professional, who started investing in stocks in a bid to have a second income for himself, turned into a compulsive trader and lost lakhs of rupees, pushing his family into a deep debt. He was treated using a multimodal behavioural intervention, over ten sessions spanning a few months. He was subjected to digital fasting, stimulus control to make him stay away from trading apps and delegating his financial control to family members.

"We have seen instances where financial losses have reached Rs 50 to Rs 60 lakh. These families were financially capable, so they managed to clear loans. But the emotional stress on the individual and the family is significant,” he said. The stress associated with mounting debt often leads to social withdrawal, decline in work performance, disturbed sleep and appetite, and increasing irritability.

In India, the retail participation in the stock market has been rapidly growing, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic with youngsters taking to stock trading like never before. As per Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Tuhin Kanta, the number of demat accounts in India has surpassed 21 crores by the end of October with 13.6 crore investors. Most of the new account holders are in the age-group of 20-35.

"The wish to have a second income, greed for making quick bucks, and the mobile Apps making trading simple and accessible with little money and even on the go are making stock trading attractive to youngsters. But they are not realising the financial risk involved in trading without a proper study, knowledge and understanding of the market moves,” says Raghu, an employee with a stock broking firm.

"As per a research, more than 90% intra-day traders lose money. That is why the SEBI made it mandatory for all trading apps to flash this message whenever they are opened," Raghu says.

Problems related to stock trading and similar financial activities are usually seen in the 25 to 40 age group, Dr Sharma says. "These are people with degrees, good jobs and stable earnings. Their families are also educated and financially capable," he adds.

While the problem often remains hidden until heavy losses occur, experts at the NIMHANS say timely treatment and sustained follow-up can help individuals regain control over their lives.

This financial stability, however, often masks the seriousness of the problem in its early stages. Families are sometimes able to absorb losses initially, delaying professional intervention until the situation becomes unmanageable.