ETV Bharat / bharat

Adani Says No Plans To Launch An Airline; Call Claims 'Entirely Baseless and Factually Incorrect'

File image of a signage of Adani Group ( AP )

New Delhi: Adani Group on Friday denied media reports and market speculation that it is planning to enter the airline business, calling the claims "entirely baseless and factually incorrect." "We would like to categorically deny the recent media reports and market speculation suggesting that Adani Enterprises is planning to launch an airline. These reports are entirely baseless and factually incorrect," an Adani Enterprises spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that Adani Enterprises is not evaluating any proposal to enter the airline business. Earlier media reports had stated that major airport operators GMR Group and Adani Group were seeking approval to enter the airline business by pursuing changes to existing rules governing airport operators' ownership of scheduled airlines.