ETV Bharat / bharat

Adani Defence Fires Four Anti-Tank Missiles In Pokhran Test Range

New Delhi: Adani Defence & Aerospace, the Adani Group's flagship defence and aerospace company, successfully demonstrated Bagheera AT1, a vehicle-mounted anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system, at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan.

"The programme validated day and night engagements, a two-missile tandem firing along a single beam against a target representing an armoured vehicle, and an aerial-target engagement at an extended range. It was followed by a static display of the complete system," the company said in a statement.

The No Cost No Commitment (NCNC) demonstration at Pokhran on November 20 was witnessed by senior representatives of the Indian Army, Department of Military Affairs and the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

"Bagheera AT1 is the outcome of 18 months of design and development, during which Adani Defence customised the missile system for Indian terrain, climate and operational requirements. The result is a complete combat system comprising the missile, automated launcher, day and night sights, mounted on an Adani Defence- designed 4x4 high-mobility armoured vehicle," it said.

The missile is capable of engaging armour at up to 8 km, twice the approximately 4 km range of the land-based anti-tank missile. It rides a laser beam rather than relying on a radio link, making it highly resistant to electronic jamming on a battlefield increasingly shaped by drones and electronic warfare.

The company said two missiles can be fired in quick succession along the same beam at a single target. "The first engages the tank's Active Protection System (APS), while the second is designed to penetrate its defences."

Four ready-to-fire missiles on the automated launcher and 8 reloads onboard, providing a total capacity of 12 missiles per vehicle. Also, integrated day television and thermal-imaging sights with automated target tracking. The crew engages from cover and relocates quickly to reduce exposure to enemy fire.

"The system can also engage aerial targets at extended range," the statement said. India's requirement for modern anti-tank guided missiles remains substantial, with reported gaps in the ATGM inventory underscoring the need for continued modernisation.