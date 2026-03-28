ETV Bharat / bharat

Adani Defence Delivers First Batch Of 2,000 'Prahar' Light Machine Guns To Army

Gwalior: In a boost to the Indian Army's firepower, a defence major on Saturday delivered the first batch of 2,000 'Prahar', light machine guns (LMGs), manufactured under the 'Make in India' initiative. The 7.62 mm-calibre weapon has been manufactured by Adani Defence and Aerospace at its Small Arms Complex located on the outskirts of Gwalior.

A ceremony was held on its premises on Saturday to hand over the LMGs to the Army, which was attended by A Anbarasu, DG Acquisition, Ministry of Defence, Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence and Aerospace, and other senior officials of the private firm.

Anbarasu later flagged off a series of trucks carrying the first batch of the LMGs meant for the Army.