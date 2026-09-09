Exclusive | Adani Among Top Firms In Race For Jammu & Kashmir's Largest Sawalkote Hydropower Project
The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation opened the maiden 5129 crore Lot 1 Package bid for the J&K’s largest 1850 Sawalkote power project on Wednesday.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 9:46 PM IST
Srinagar: Adani Infrastructure Limited is among the top Indian five firms that have participated in the maiden bid of mega hydropower project over Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir.
The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation opened the maiden 5129 crore Lot 1 Package bid for the J&K’s largest 1850 Sawalkote power project on Wednesday, ETV Bharat learnt.
"After multiple delays and extensions, the lot 1 bid was opened today at 3 PM. Big ticket companies including Adani Group have participated in the lot 1 bid," sources said. The other companies are Hindustan Construction Company Limited, Patel Engineering Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) and Rithwik Projects Private Limited.
The tenders for the Lot 1 package floated in February 2026 is meant for civil and hydro-mechanical works. It comprises construction of coffer dams, diversion tunnels, roads and allied works. The bid was pending since March and the timeline for completion of works have been set for nine years.
The mega project spanning over 1,401.35 hectares of land including over 840 hectares of forests is estimated to come up at a cost of Rs over 31000 crore. The works have been divided into multiple segments due to huge financial implications. Once completed, it will be Jammu & Kashmir's biggest hydropower project spanning over three districts including Ramban, Reasi and Udhampur.
"The bid is divided into two parts technical and financial evaluation. These five companies will be evaluated for their expertise and experience in developing projects. It will be followed by opening of financial bid," sources added.
In the bid, the companies had to show an annual average turnover of over Rs 600 crore in the last two years and working capital of no less than Rs 95 crore.
The works on strategically vital project was accelerated by the Centre following the suspension of Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan in 2025. The project was stalled for nearly four decades due to administrative hurdles, environmental concerns and Pakistan’s objections over construction of dam on Chenab river.
The river is among three western rivers including Jhelum and Indus which allows restricted use of water for power generation to India under IWT. Officials said that Sawalkot project saw review with district administration and Police ahead of the formal commencement of the construction works on Wednesday.
The clearance from the Public Investment Board (PIB) followed by approval from the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) remains only hurdle before construction can formally begin, said Head of the Project Satnam Singh.
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