ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Adani Among Top Firms In Race For Jammu & Kashmir's Largest Sawalkote Hydropower Project

Srinagar: Adani Infrastructure Limited is among the top Indian five firms that have participated in the maiden bid of mega hydropower project over Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir.

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation opened the maiden 5129 crore Lot 1 Package bid for the J&K’s largest 1850 Sawalkote power project on Wednesday, ETV Bharat learnt.

"After multiple delays and extensions, the lot 1 bid was opened today at 3 PM. Big ticket companies including Adani Group have participated in the lot 1 bid," sources said. The other companies are Hindustan Construction Company Limited, Patel Engineering Limited, Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) and Rithwik Projects Private Limited.

The tenders for the Lot 1 package floated in February 2026 is meant for civil and hydro-mechanical works. It comprises construction of coffer dams, diversion tunnels, roads and allied works. The bid was pending since March and the timeline for completion of works have been set for nine years.

The mega project spanning over 1,401.35 hectares of land including over 840 hectares of forests is estimated to come up at a cost of Rs over 31000 crore. The works have been divided into multiple segments due to huge financial implications. Once completed, it will be Jammu & Kashmir's biggest hydropower project spanning over three districts including Ramban, Reasi and Udhampur.