ETV Bharat / bharat

Advance Registration For Amarnath Yatra To Begin From April 15 At 554 Bank Branches Across India

Jammu: The advance registration for the annual Amarnath Yatra will commence from April 15 across 554 designated bank branches in the country, with the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) issuing a detailed step-by-step procedure for pilgrims.

Officials said that the registration and issuance of yatra permits will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to a fixed daily quota for each route at every designated branch.

As per the guidelines, only pilgrims aged between 13 and 70 years will be eligible for registration, while women with more than six weeks of pregnancy will not be permitted to undertake the pilgrimage, even if they possess the mandatory health certificate.

For the 2026 yatra, registration will be carried out in real time through Aadhaar-based biometric eKYC authentication, and permits will be generated online through the official portal of the Shrine Board, guidelines said.

"In case of technical issues in biometric authentication, a provision for manual data entry with webcam-based photo capture has been kept as a fallback option," the guidelines read.