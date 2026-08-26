ETV Bharat / bharat

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff Yet To Reply To Notice On Advertisement: FDA

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has not yet received a response from the three Bollywood actors, including Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, who were sent a notice over an advertisement, FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a 'Meet the Press' event organised by the Mumbai Press Club, Mundhe said promoting a product was not necessarily wrong, but publicising it in an improper manner was.

Replying to a question on commercials and surrogate advertising, the IAS officer stated, "Whatever advertisements we see -- whether in newspapers, on television or on social media -- are under our radar. We are watching for violations."

Earlier this month, the FDA issued a show-cause notice to actors Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and Tiger Shroff over their advertisement for Vimal Elaichi, claiming it prima facie amounts to "indirect or surrogate" promotion of prohibited pan masala and tobacco-related products.