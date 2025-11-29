ETV Bharat / bharat

Actor Sayaji Shinde Speaks Up Against Maharashtra Govt Decision To Chop Trees For Simhastha Kumbh

By Kapil Bhaskar

Nasik: Popular Marathi and Hindi film actor Sayaji Shinde urged Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan to not mock the residents of Nasik by chopping trees to pave way for a religious dormitory called Sadhugram in Tapovan, Panchavati.

The Maharashtra government has promised to construct a religious dormitory called Sadhugram in Tapovan, Panchavati, where all the priests and sadhus can stay during the upcoming Kumbh Mela. For this, the Nasik Municipal Corporation has decided to chop 1,825 trees. Since the announcement, the residents of Tapovan and Panchvati have been protesting by hugging on to the trees. Now the protests have caught on and environmentalists have started a movement against felling of trees.

Residents have now got support from various cities and since the last eight days people have stayed near the trees to prevent them from being chopped. On Saturday morning, Shinde along with a few environmentalists visited Tapovan. The actor strongly opposed the decision to chop thousands of trees.

"Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan should not mock the people of Nasik, by cutting down these trees," said Shinde who along with the environmentalists hugged a tree and stuck to it, to show their support for the locals.

There are rumours of Nashik Municipal Corporation's plan to construct a permanent structure to build an International Exhibition and Convention Centre (MICE Hub) along with a Sadhugram on a 35-acre site at Tapovan. The government has announced both the projects for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.

Shinde questioned the government's intentions. "Chopping of small trees in the Tapovan is not advisable. It makes no difference if the saints stay or leave. I have conducted no research on this. However, it is common sense. The residents of Nashik will suffer if these trees are chopped. Not a single tree should be cut. In fact all trees ought to be preserved. I want to know, is this our government or that of the British," he said.