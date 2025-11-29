Actor Sayaji Shinde Speaks Up Against Maharashtra Govt Decision To Chop Trees For Simhastha Kumbh
The actor said he stands with the residents of Tapovan where the government has planned a dormitory for saints for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.
Published : November 29, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST
By Kapil Bhaskar
Nasik: Popular Marathi and Hindi film actor Sayaji Shinde urged Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan to not mock the residents of Nasik by chopping trees to pave way for a religious dormitory called Sadhugram in Tapovan, Panchavati.
The Maharashtra government has promised to construct a religious dormitory called Sadhugram in Tapovan, Panchavati, where all the priests and sadhus can stay during the upcoming Kumbh Mela. For this, the Nasik Municipal Corporation has decided to chop 1,825 trees. Since the announcement, the residents of Tapovan and Panchvati have been protesting by hugging on to the trees. Now the protests have caught on and environmentalists have started a movement against felling of trees.
Residents have now got support from various cities and since the last eight days people have stayed near the trees to prevent them from being chopped. On Saturday morning, Shinde along with a few environmentalists visited Tapovan. The actor strongly opposed the decision to chop thousands of trees.
"Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan should not mock the people of Nasik, by cutting down these trees," said Shinde who along with the environmentalists hugged a tree and stuck to it, to show their support for the locals.
There are rumours of Nashik Municipal Corporation's plan to construct a permanent structure to build an International Exhibition and Convention Centre (MICE Hub) along with a Sadhugram on a 35-acre site at Tapovan. The government has announced both the projects for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.
Shinde questioned the government's intentions. "Chopping of small trees in the Tapovan is not advisable. It makes no difference if the saints stay or leave. I have conducted no research on this. However, it is common sense. The residents of Nashik will suffer if these trees are chopped. Not a single tree should be cut. In fact all trees ought to be preserved. I want to know, is this our government or that of the British," he said.
"The Maharashtra government has not been able to determine the age of trees and it can have severe consequences. The Banyan tree is the national tree of our nation. The Indian government has chopped most of the trees of this variety. We forget, these large Banyan trees produce a lot of oxygen. The banyan tree is home to 500–600 species of insects and birds. We can't forgive them if they proceed with the project. We won't keep quiet," Shinde warned.
He asked the audience, pointing to the Rs 220 crore tender for the project, "What kind of an event is this going to be for which such a large number of trees are being cut?"
He further told the audience, trees and nature existed even before humans were born. "Our trees endure a lot of pollution and exploitation and yet allow us to breathe. They play an important role in our lives and we should not cut them. We won't keep quiet if trees threaten our parents. Mahajan Girish, we are not enemies and it won't be a problem even if we were to become," said Shinde. He appreciated the efforts of Nasik residents in saving the trees.
"It is admirable the way you residents in Nasik have remained united and focused on saving the trees. You have my support in this cause," Shinde said. Environmentalists said Tapovan has an important place in the history of India and by destroying it, this government is going against it.
An environmentalist Rajendra Bagul said, cutting down trees in Tapovan is illegal. "Tapovan is Ram's forest and should be preserved. No one can afford to cut down trees over 54 acres. By destroying the land they will turn it into a desert. Tapovan is the oxygen reserve for Nashik residents. Now Nashik residents have woken up, we will not allow a single tree to be cut down, said Bagul.
The Mahakumbh in Nasik is expected to begin from October, 2026.
