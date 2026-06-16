ETV Bharat / bharat

Actor Sanchita Ugale’s Family Alleges She Faced Mental Harassment, Demands Justice

Mumbai: Two days after 22-year-old Sanchita Ugale, a popular actress who had also made a name for herself in Hindi television serials, died by suicide, her family alleged she was facing mental harassment and torture. They demanded justice for her.

According to officials, Sanchita, a resident of Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village in Nalasopara East, died by suicide between 7 PM and 8 PM on Saturday, June 14. She had locked the door from inside.

Speaking to the media, Sanchita’s aunt made serious allegations. She said that Sanchita had been deeply worried for the past two to four months, as someone in the industry was constantly subjecting her to mental harassment and torture.

"Had she told us about this earlier, we could have taken some action. The Maharashtra Police must conduct a thorough investigation, and whoever is responsible for her mental harassment should face severe punishment so that no other girl has to face such a situation in the future," she said.