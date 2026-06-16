Actor Sanchita Ugale’s Family Alleges She Faced Mental Harassment, Demands Justice
Sanchita’s father said she was constantly being tortured and subjected to mental pressure at her workplace over money or other issues.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 8:46 PM IST
Mumbai: Two days after 22-year-old Sanchita Ugale, a popular actress who had also made a name for herself in Hindi television serials, died by suicide, her family alleged she was facing mental harassment and torture. They demanded justice for her.
According to officials, Sanchita, a resident of Sai Santoshi Building in Achole village in Nalasopara East, died by suicide between 7 PM and 8 PM on Saturday, June 14. She had locked the door from inside.
Speaking to the media, Sanchita’s aunt made serious allegations. She said that Sanchita had been deeply worried for the past two to four months, as someone in the industry was constantly subjecting her to mental harassment and torture.
"Had she told us about this earlier, we could have taken some action. The Maharashtra Police must conduct a thorough investigation, and whoever is responsible for her mental harassment should face severe punishment so that no other girl has to face such a situation in the future," she said.
Sanchita’s father said that while she was usually cheerful, she would suddenly slip into depression. Upon noticing this, he had started accompanying her on her daily commute.
He alleged that she was constantly being tortured and subjected to mental pressure at her workplace over money or other issues. "The nature of the trouble my daughter was facing must come to light. It is not just my daughter; all girls in the country deserve justice," he said as he was overcome by tears. "I want justice for my daughter."
Both Sanchita’s aunt and father requested not to be identified. Sanchita's co-star Jasika described her as an incredibly strong and positive person who always got along well with everyone. She still finds it hard to believe that Sanchita could have taken such a step.
“Sanchita's passing away is an irreparable loss for her entire family. However, the industry's working system certainly needs to improve so that artistes do not face such mental pressure,” she said.
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