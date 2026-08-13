ETV Bharat / bharat

Actor Prakash Raj Accuses EC Of Flip-Flop Over Deletion Of His Name From Voters List

Bengaluru: Actor Prakash Raj, in a new video posted on X on Thursday, accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of doing a complete flip-flop over the alleged deletion of his name from the Bengaluru electoral roll during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Karnataka.

Prakash said he had received a call from the commission’s office, admitting that it was a mistake. "Friends, saathiyon, a few questions to the Election Commission of Karnataka. Isn’t it true that you had put it on your website that my voter ID is permanently shifted?" the actor said.

He further added, "That means deleted. That means I have to fill out Form 6 and apply for a new voter ID. Once I raised an issue, and it reached millions, isn’t it true that your officials called me and said there has been a mistake and they will correct it? And you also requested me to put it on social media that you’re correcting it."