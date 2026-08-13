Actor Prakash Raj Accuses EC Of Flip-Flop Over Deletion Of His Name From Voters List
The actor says he will now have to re-register his voter ID at his new address.
Published : August 13, 2026 at 3:24 PM IST
Bengaluru: Actor Prakash Raj, in a new video posted on X on Thursday, accused the Election Commission of India (ECI) of doing a complete flip-flop over the alleged deletion of his name from the Bengaluru electoral roll during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Karnataka.
Prakash said he had received a call from the commission’s office, admitting that it was a mistake. "Friends, saathiyon, a few questions to the Election Commission of Karnataka. Isn’t it true that you had put it on your website that my voter ID is permanently shifted?" the actor said.
Fraand … You can’t abuse the DIGNITY of a CITIZEN #justasking pic.twitter.com/GyUvheAHO5— Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 13, 2026
He further added, "That means deleted. That means I have to fill out Form 6 and apply for a new voter ID. Once I raised an issue, and it reached millions, isn’t it true that your officials called me and said there has been a mistake and they will correct it? And you also requested me to put it on social media that you’re correcting it."
On Wednesday, the Election Commission told the actor he needed to sign up again at his new address because his name was not removed on purpose. Instead, it was marked as "moved" after an official checked his old house.
Following this, the actor posted a new video to challenge them. He said that after his first video got millions of views, election commission officials called him, admitted they made a error, and promised to fix it.
He accused the commission of lying to reporters by saying his name was just "moved". He claims they sent a worker to his old house that same night with a camera to fake a check with the neighbours, just to make him look wrong on the news and social media.
The actor pointed out that officials only called him because he is a celebritiy. He stated that as a citizen, he is exactly the same as everyone else. He promised to release more videos and hold a press conference with reporters soon.
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