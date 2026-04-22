ETV Bharat / bharat

Actor Nusrat Appears Before ED In Kolkata In Connection With Housing Project Fraud Probe

Kolkata: Actor and former TMC MP Nusrat Jahan appeared before the ED at its Salt Lake office here on Wednesday in connection with a fraud case involving a housing project, an official said.

Jahan, accompanied by actor and husband Yash Dasgupta, arrived at the CGO Complex in the morning, but declined to speak to reporters. "She has been summoned in connection with an ongoing investigation into a housing fraud case. Certain new information has emerged over the past few months, necessitating her appearance," an ED official said.

The central agency is probing allegations of fraud linked to a housing project in Rajarhat, where a firm had allegedly collected money from buyers on the promise of providing flats but failed to deliver. Jahan was previously associated as a director of the company under scrutiny, according to officials. The actor had earlier been questioned by the agency in 2023 for nearly six hours in connection with the same case.