ETV Bharat / bharat

Actor Dino Morea Called For Questioning At EOW Office In Rs 65 Crore Irregularities In Mithi River Desilting Scam

Model and Bollywood actor Dino Morea was called for questioning to the office of Economic Offences Wing on Friday, in connection with the Mithi River desilting scam ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Actor Dino Morea was called for questioning by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police headquarters on Friday, in the alleged irregularities in the desilting contract of Mithi River. Summons had been issued to Dino and other accused in connection with this case.

Prior to this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted raids at 15 locations, including Dino's residence in Bandra and at different other premises in Mumbai and Kochi. This action was part of their own investigations. Dino summoned on Friday Dino arrived at the EOW office around 2:00 PM, in accordance with the summons issued by the Mumbai Police. The investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sanitation contract awarded to Dino and a few others for cleaning and desilting the Mithi River. A case has been registered at the Azad Maidan Police Station against three municipal officials, five contractors, three middlemen, and two companies regarding this matter.