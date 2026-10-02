Actor Dino Morea Called For Questioning At EOW Office In Rs 65 Crore Irregularities In Mithi River Desilting Scam
Allegations have been raised regarding a scam in the contract awarded by BMC in a massive project to clear sludge from the Mithi River.
Published : October 2, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
Mumbai: Actor Dino Morea was called for questioning by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police headquarters on Friday, in the alleged irregularities in the desilting contract of Mithi River. Summons had been issued to Dino and other accused in connection with this case.
Prior to this, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted raids at 15 locations, including Dino's residence in Bandra and at different other premises in Mumbai and Kochi. This action was part of their own investigations.
Dino summoned on Friday
Dino arrived at the EOW office around 2:00 PM, in accordance with the summons issued by the Mumbai Police. The investigation pertains to alleged financial irregularities in a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sanitation contract awarded to Dino and a few others for cleaning and desilting the Mithi River.
A case has been registered at the Azad Maidan Police Station against three municipal officials, five contractors, three middlemen, and two companies regarding this matter.
It is alleged that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) suffered a loss of ₹65.54 crore due to the reported irregularities. While the EOW investigations were underway, the ED also registered an ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) regarding the same allegations and initiated its own probe. It is alleged that financial transactions took place between the prime accused, Chetan Kadam, and Dino Morea between 2019 and 2022, for which, the actor is now facing questioning.
Mithi river scam
Allegations have been raised regarding a scam in the contract awarded by BMC in a massive project to clear sludge from the Mithi river using specialised machinery, which include sludge pushers and dredging machines procured from Kochi-based firm Matprop Technical Services Private Limited. There are allegations of irregularities in the financial processes which involve, renting the machinery and other materials.
The main accused, Nayan Kadam, and co-accused, Jai Joshi, have been accused of charging the BMC exorbitant rates. Investigating agencies suspect that the scam was perpetrated through collusion between officials from Matprop and the BMC's Storm Water Drainage (SWD) department. Significantly, Dino Morea has also frequently been in the spotlight due to his close friendship with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray.