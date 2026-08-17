ETV Bharat / bharat

Actor Devan Eyes Alliance With Vijay's TVK After Quitting BJP, Hints At Plans To Revive Own Party

Alappuzha: A day after announcing his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), actor-turned-politician S Devan said he has plans to revive his own political outfit--Kerala People's Party--and, at the same time, is considering joining hands with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Devan announced his resignation from the post of BJP state vice-president as well as the party's primary membership on Sunday while addressing a public meeting during an event at the Kanichukulangara Devi Temple in Alappuzha, in the presence of SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.

Actor Devan addresses public during an event at Kanachikulangara Devi Temple in Alappuzha (ETV Bharat)

Explaining his decision, the renowned actor said his politics is rooted in the ideals and philosophy of Sree Narayana Guru, but he could not pursue those principles within the BJP's Kerala unit.

A prominent face in party debates and rallies, Devan had played an aggressive role in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, contributing to the victory of BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

"I worked aggressively for the BJP. Rajeev Chandrasekhar will acknowledge that I contributed to his victory in Thiruvananthapuram. The politics that I intend involves the ideals and concepts of Sree Narayana Gurudev. I am unable to implement that. I realised this is not my line," Devan said.

However, Devan said this is not related to the denial of an election ticket. Instead, he alleged that he has been neglected within the party, with senior leaders ignoring his calls and messages and failing to give him a proper platform to work.

"The decision was not sudden and has been under consideration for the last 5-6 months," Devan said, adding that he had no personal differences with the BJP's national leadership but he could not align himself with the functioning of the Kerala unit.

Devan Plans To Revive Kerala People's Party

After quitting the BJP, Devan said he would remain active in politics and that he plans to revive his former political outfit, the Kerala People's Party (KPP), which was merged with the BJP in 2021.

Devan had formed the party in 2004 as an alternative political platform rooted in the ideals of Sree Narayana Guru. He contested the 2004 Lok Sabha election from Ernakulam and the 2006 Assembly election from Wadakkanchery, but lost on both occasions.