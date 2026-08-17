Actor Devan Eyes Alliance With Vijay's TVK After Quitting BJP, Hints At Plans To Revive Own Party
Devan has revealed that he is considering collaborating with TVK, which, in turn, could possibly give Tamil Nadu CM's party a foothold in Kerala.
Published : August 17, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Alappuzha: A day after announcing his resignation from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), actor-turned-politician S Devan said he has plans to revive his own political outfit--Kerala People's Party--and, at the same time, is considering joining hands with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
Devan announced his resignation from the post of BJP state vice-president as well as the party's primary membership on Sunday while addressing a public meeting during an event at the Kanichukulangara Devi Temple in Alappuzha, in the presence of SNDP Yogam general secretary Vellappally Natesan.
Explaining his decision, the renowned actor said his politics is rooted in the ideals and philosophy of Sree Narayana Guru, but he could not pursue those principles within the BJP's Kerala unit.
A prominent face in party debates and rallies, Devan had played an aggressive role in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, contributing to the victory of BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
"I worked aggressively for the BJP. Rajeev Chandrasekhar will acknowledge that I contributed to his victory in Thiruvananthapuram. The politics that I intend involves the ideals and concepts of Sree Narayana Gurudev. I am unable to implement that. I realised this is not my line," Devan said.
However, Devan said this is not related to the denial of an election ticket. Instead, he alleged that he has been neglected within the party, with senior leaders ignoring his calls and messages and failing to give him a proper platform to work.
"The decision was not sudden and has been under consideration for the last 5-6 months," Devan said, adding that he had no personal differences with the BJP's national leadership but he could not align himself with the functioning of the Kerala unit.
Devan Plans To Revive Kerala People's Party
After quitting the BJP, Devan said he would remain active in politics and that he plans to revive his former political outfit, the Kerala People's Party (KPP), which was merged with the BJP in 2021.
Devan had formed the party in 2004 as an alternative political platform rooted in the ideals of Sree Narayana Guru. He contested the 2004 Lok Sabha election from Ernakulam and the 2006 Assembly election from Wadakkanchery, but lost on both occasions.
After spearheading his independent outfit for nearly 17 years, Devan recognised the need for a stronger national backing to implement his vision on a larger scale. In March 2021, ahead of the Kerala State Assembly elections, Devan officially merged his Kerala People's Party with the BJP, during a massive election rally in Thiruvananthapuram in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, marking his entry into mainstream national politics.
Acknowledging his clean public image and oratory skills, the BJP leadership sought to utilise his presence across the state, and consequently, Devan was appointed as the state BJP vice-president in March 2023.
Devan Mulls Collaboration With Vijay's TVK
Meanwhile, Devan said he is also exploring a new political alliance. During a press meet on Monday, he revealed that he is considering collaborating with TVK, which could give Tamil Nadu CM's party a political foothold in Kerala.
Devan Criticises Kerala BJP
Devan has maintained that his decision was driven by the Kerala unit's functioning rather than any personal differences with the BJP's national leadership.
He alleged that he was denied the opportunity to work effectively, claiming that the party leadership had refused to give him the post of state election in-charge that he had sought.
Further, he expressed dissatisfaction over being allegedly sidelined for former DGP R Sreelekha. However, he reiterated that denial of an election ticket was not the reason for his resignation.
Saffron Party's Official Response Awaited
Kerala BJP leader B Radhakrishna Menon expressed dissatisfaction over Devan choosing the temple event to announce his resignation. "I don't know the reason why Devan decided not to be part of the BJP's efforts to take India to the forefront of the world by 2047. Anyways, I think this was not the platform to announce what made him take such a decision," Menon said.
While the state BJP leadership has refrained from making any comment on the sudden move by Devan, sources suggest that the party was caught off-guard by the public announcement made at a temple function in Alappuzha. An official statement from the party is expected once they receive his formal resignation letter.
Meanwhile, all eyes are now on Devan's next political move after his exit from the BJP.
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