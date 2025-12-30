ETV Bharat / bharat

Activities Of RSS Connecting Youth To Their Roots And Indian Heritage, Says Israel Diplomat

Nagpur: Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Yaniv Revach, on Tuesday said activities conducted by the RSS are very impressive and praised the organisation for connecting the young generation to their roots, heritage, and history of India. He also said that India and Israel are strategic allies in fighting terrorism.

"It was important for me to visit the RSS and see the activities they organise here. These activities are very impressive as they are working with the young generation and connecting them to the roots, heritage, and history of India," the consul general told PTI Videos at the Nagpur airport, a day after he visited Smruti Mandir Parisar, which houses RSS founder K B Hedgewar’s memorial, in Reshimbagh area.

Responding to a query, Revach said India and Israel face terrorism from different borders. "Both countries are strategic allies in fighting terrorism," he added. On Revach's visit, the RSS on Monday stated that he was briefed about the historical, cultural, and ideological significance of Smruti Mandir.