“People Must Organise And Resist”: Activists Urge Collective Action On Human Rights Day
CPDRS president N. Sriram said that new demands for citizenship documents during voter registration could lead to large-scale exclusion, particularly among poor, migrants, and minorities.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 5:20 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Centre for Protection of Democratic Rights and Secularism (CPDRS) held a public programme at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday to mark International Human Rights Day. Speakers raised concerns about growing violations of human rights, voter list deletions, shrinking democratic spaces, and rising corruption. They urged citizens to organise themselves and defend their rights.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, CPDRS president N. Sriram spoke about the origins of Human Rights Day, which commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. “India agreed to protect and extend these rights, but we continue to see violations by governments of every political colour,” he said.
Sriram pointed to the use of laws such as the National Security Act and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, which allow prolonged detention without trial. “Under the NSA, a person can be held for 365 days without a charge sheet. Most people booked under UAPA are later found innocent,” he said, describing this as a pattern of misuse that affects ordinary citizens.
He also highlighted concerns over the ongoing revision of electoral rolls. “In Bihar, more than 50 lakh names have been struck off despite people having valid documents,” he said. Sriram added that new demands for citizenship documents during voter registration could lead to large-scale exclusion, particularly among the poor, migrants, and minorities. “This is taking away the basic right to vote,” he said.
Human Rights As Basic Needs
Professor Sowmya from Balaji Law College said human rights must be understood as basic necessities similar to air and water. She explained the importance of the UDHR, headed by Eleanor Roosevelt, in guiding nations. “The right to life means a dignified life,” she said, urging people to protect these rights. She ended her remarks by wishing everyone on Human Rights Day.
Rights activist N. Ravi spoke about the hardships faced by ordinary citizens. “Whether it is the BJP or Congress, those in power protect vested interests. The lives of common people have become harder,” he said. He noted that many degree holders are unable to get jobs, daily expenses continue to rise, and corruption is visible everywhere.
Ravi criticised the role of electoral bonds, calling them “a system that openly allows donors to get favours from governments.” He also pointed to the proposed closure of thousands of schools and the resulting loss of jobs. “People have no choice but to come together and protest for their rights,” he said.
Read More