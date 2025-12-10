ETV Bharat / bharat

“People Must Organise And Resist”: Activists Urge Collective Action On Human Rights Day

Bengaluru: The Centre for Protection of Democratic Rights and Secularism (CPDRS) held a public programme at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Tuesday to mark International Human Rights Day. Speakers raised concerns about growing violations of human rights, voter list deletions, shrinking democratic spaces, and rising corruption. They urged citizens to organise themselves and defend their rights.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, CPDRS president N. Sriram spoke about the origins of Human Rights Day, which commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. “India agreed to protect and extend these rights, but we continue to see violations by governments of every political colour,” he said.

Sriram pointed to the use of laws such as the National Security Act and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, which allow prolonged detention without trial. “Under the NSA, a person can be held for 365 days without a charge sheet. Most people booked under UAPA are later found innocent,” he said, describing this as a pattern of misuse that affects ordinary citizens.

He also highlighted concerns over the ongoing revision of electoral rolls. “In Bihar, more than 50 lakh names have been struck off despite people having valid documents,” he said. Sriram added that new demands for citizenship documents during voter registration could lead to large-scale exclusion, particularly among the poor, migrants, and minorities. “This is taking away the basic right to vote,” he said.

