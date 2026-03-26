ETV Bharat / bharat

Activists Slam Govt Over Transgender Amendment Bill, Call It 'Unconstitutional'

New Delhi: Several transgender and LGBTIQ+ rights activists on Thursday slammed the Centre over the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026 in both the Houses of the Parliament, calling it 'regressive', 'exclusionary' and 'unconstitutional'.

The activists categorically said they will not accept the legislation and are contemplating legal provisions to encounter it. "At the heart of the opposition is the Bill's removal of the right to self-perceived gender identity and transferring the authority from the individual to state-appointed medical boards," said the activists at a press conference here on Thursday.

They said, "This goes against international scientific consensus and evidence-based medical practices." Asserting that the Bill narrows down the definition of "Transgender Person" to specific socio-cultural identities, excluding and legally erasing the majority of the community, including trans men, transmasculine persons, non-binary and genderqueer persons, and trans women whose identities do not fall within these restrictive categories, they said, "This has been done without adequate study, credible data, or meaningful consultation with stakeholders, including the National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP) (under Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment)."

They demanded immediate withdrawal of the Bill, in its current form; retain the inclusive definition of "transgender person" as provided in the 2019 Act and derived from 2014 NALSA judgment; restore and uphold the right to self-identification of gender, without mandatory medical certification or external validation.

In addition to this, they also demanded to introduce affirmative welfare measures including reservations in education and public employment, access to safe and affordable housing, social security and livelihood support accessible, inclusive, and affordable healthcare, strengthen existing legal frameworks to ensure protection from discrimination, violence, and exclusion, and enact legislative measures at the state government levels to ensure compliance with constitutional and juridical principles as per the NALSA judgment.