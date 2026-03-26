Activists Slam Govt Over Transgender Amendment Bill, Call It 'Unconstitutional'
The activists said are contemplating legal provisions to encounter the Bill which they called 'regressive' and 'exclusionary', reports Santu Das.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
New Delhi: Several transgender and LGBTIQ+ rights activists on Thursday slammed the Centre over the passage of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Amendment Bill, 2026 in both the Houses of the Parliament, calling it 'regressive', 'exclusionary' and 'unconstitutional'.
The activists categorically said they will not accept the legislation and are contemplating legal provisions to encounter it. "At the heart of the opposition is the Bill's removal of the right to self-perceived gender identity and transferring the authority from the individual to state-appointed medical boards," said the activists at a press conference here on Thursday.
They said, "This goes against international scientific consensus and evidence-based medical practices." Asserting that the Bill narrows down the definition of "Transgender Person" to specific socio-cultural identities, excluding and legally erasing the majority of the community, including trans men, transmasculine persons, non-binary and genderqueer persons, and trans women whose identities do not fall within these restrictive categories, they said, "This has been done without adequate study, credible data, or meaningful consultation with stakeholders, including the National Council for Transgender Persons (NCTP) (under Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment)."
They demanded immediate withdrawal of the Bill, in its current form; retain the inclusive definition of "transgender person" as provided in the 2019 Act and derived from 2014 NALSA judgment; restore and uphold the right to self-identification of gender, without mandatory medical certification or external validation.
In addition to this, they also demanded to introduce affirmative welfare measures including reservations in education and public employment, access to safe and affordable housing, social security and livelihood support accessible, inclusive, and affordable healthcare, strengthen existing legal frameworks to ensure protection from discrimination, violence, and exclusion, and enact legislative measures at the state government levels to ensure compliance with constitutional and juridical principles as per the NALSA judgment.
Strongly opposing the Bill, Shyama, a trans rights activist said, "We are going through a dark day in Indian history. This government is trying to leave us behind. We have five objecitions to this arbitrary Bill. One is this it narrows the defination of transgender. Another Major objection, is there was no consultation with the transgender community." "We will not accept it in any form. This is anti Constitutional, " the trans rights activist said.
Expressing similar views, trans rights activist, Sherin said," Our community life is very different . We have our own identity.We will keep fighting till this Bill it is taken back." Echoing similar sentiments , another activist said, "We have no other option. So, we will take to the streets to oppose this Bill."
The presser was organised by the Joint Action Committee on Transgender and LGBTIQ+ Rights, Keralam. On Wednesday Kalki Subramanian, a Member of the NCTP, under the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment had resigned from the post in protest against the Bill.
Opposition parties including Congress and CPI (ML) Liberation have also been opposing the Bill which seeks to replace the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, by redefining the term 'transgender'. It removes the right to self-identification and introduces medical gatekeeping for the identification of transgender individuals.
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