ETV Bharat / bharat

Activists Question Supreme Court Panel On Aravallis, Demand Independent Review

New Delhi: Environmentalists and activists under the banner of the Aravalli Virasat Jan Abhiyaan have raised objections to the composition of the Supreme Court-appointed High-Powered Expert Committee that is tasked with examining issues related to the Aravalli range. The committee will also be reviewing the controversial proposal to define the Aravalli hills based on a 100-metre height criterion.

At a press conference held at the Press Club of India on the eve of the World Day to Combat Desertification, campaigners said that the committee is neither "high-powered" nor sufficiently independent and impartial to undertake an objective review. They called for immediate changes to its composition and mandate to ensure better protection of the Aravalli ecosystem.

The Aravalli range, one of the world's oldest geological formations, stretches across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and parts of Uttar Pradesh. It is a critical ecological barrier against desertification.

Environmentalist Neelam Ahluwalia, who has long campaigned for the conservation of the Aravallis, alleged that the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) suppressed a September 22, 2025 report prepared by the Forest Survey of India (FSI). According to her, the report noted the importance of the hills below 100 metres in preventing desertification, but was omitted from the ministry's affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court in October 2025.

Ahluwalia further said that the ministry-led committee defined the Aravalli hills solely on the basis of height and ignored the ecological significance of lower-lying formations identified by the FSI.

She also pointed out the discrepancies in the number of districts classified as part of the Aravalli range. While the FSI report identified 63 districts across five states, the MoEF&CC committee's affidavit reportedly mentioned only 37 districts. The report excludes districts in Rajasthan, including Chittorgarh, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Karauli and Bundi.

Ahluwalia said the Supreme Court needs to investigate the alleged suppression of the FSI report and other irregularities. She also demanded that all 63 districts identified by the FSI be included in the scope of the new committee's study.