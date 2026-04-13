Activists Flag MHA's Plan To Deploy Dangerous Reptiles Along India-Bangladesh Border
Experts said that deployment of reptiles for border security will be a clear violation of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, reports Gautam Debroy
Published : April 13, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
New Delhi: Environmental and human rights activists on Monday strongly condemned the central government’s move to deploy reptiles, including snakes and crocodiles, along the India-Bangladesh riverine border to stop infiltration and smuggling, saying it will violate the long-established laws such as the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.
The activists said that the initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be an extremely unwise step to take without permission from the concerned state government, Ministry of Environment and Forest as well as environmentalists.
The human rights activist further decried the move, saying that using reptiles like snakes near human habitation will be a major threat to the population.
“Of the total population living along the India-Bangladesh border, at least 60 per cent live along the riverine areas. With the deployment of reptiles like snakes and crocodiles, people living in these areas will come under severe threat,” said Kiriti Roy, secretary of the Banglar Manabadhikar Suraksha Mancha (MASUM) to ETV Bharat.
MASUM is an organisation of social activists, professionals, doctors and lawyers that works to enforce the rights of marginalised people and decrease systematic discrimination against them.
“This is a clear human rights violation, as poisonous snakes can always attack human beings,” Roy said.
MHA’s latest move
The MHA has been contemplating deploying reptiles, including snakes and crocodiles, to secure the 175 km riverine stretches of India’s border with Bangladesh. It consists of rivers and marshland, which make traditional fencing impossible.
A directive in this regard from Home Minister Amit Shah has been issued to the Border Security Force (BSF), said a senior official from the border-guarding agency posted in West Bengal and aware of the development to this correspondent.
“Exploring use of reptiles in riverine gaps in line with the Honourable HM’s direction. Feasibility of deploying reptiles (such as snakes/crocodiles) in vulnerable riverine gaps is to be explored and examined from operational perspectives,” read a confidential message in possession of ETV Bharat which was circulated to senior frontier-level officers in the force’s eastern and northeastern sector headquarters on March 26.
According to the official, if the tactics to use reptiles as a deterrent against the infiltration of illegal Bangladeshis or the smuggling of arms and ammunition become successful, a similar policy may be adopted along India’s other frontiers where required.
Serious concern raised
Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned environmental and wildlife conservationist Feroze Ahmed said that deploying reptiles in the proposed manner is a violation of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.
“This is an unprofessional attitude. Wildlife is not to be used for any other purpose, as it will violate the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. All the different species have different habitats and needs; we can’t simply catch and release them somewhere else,” said Ahmed, who is a senior member and director of conservation, Aaranyak.
Ahmed believes the government will exercise due diligence before proceeding with the move.
The mugger crocodile (Crocodylus palustris) has been listed as Vulnerable (VU) on the IUCN Red List since 1982 due to threats from habitat loss and poaching.
“The government needs to take permission from the State Forest Department as well as from the Ministry of Environment and Forest (MoEF). If the government proceeds with its proposal without taking prior permission, it will be a serious violation,” said Ahmed.
Stating that people live around riverine areas, Ahmed said, “The implementation of the initiative may have a serious impact on the socio-economic environment (life and livelihood).”
Aaranyak is a leading scientific, industrial research, and frontline environmental organisation based in Guwahati.
It’s worth mentioning that smuggling is a major issue in the riverine areas of West Bengal’s Sundarbans, an area which acts as a porous border between India and Bangladesh. Smuggling occurs across this border despite the water-rich mangrove ecosystem being home to different reptiles, including the apex predator, the Saltwater Crocodile (Crocodylus porosus).
More about the India-Bangladesh border
Surrounded by difficult terrain such as hills, rivers and valleys, the India-Bangladesh Border poses a major challenge for the BSF.
To prevent illegal migration and illegal activities, including anti-national activities, from across the border, the home ministry sanctioned phase-wise construction of border fencing illuminated by floodlights.
Out of the total 4096.7 km India-Bangladesh border, 3232.218 km has been covered by physical fencing. Of the remaining 858 km of unfenced border, around 175 km is considered unsuitable for fencing due to rivers and marshy terrain, where constructing a traditional barrier is extremely difficult or nearly impossible. It is in this stretch that the government is exploring the possibility of deploying reptiles.
The government has also decided to undertake the installation of floodlights in the states of West Bengal, Meghalaya, Assam, Mizoram and Tripura along the India-Bangladesh border. Of the 3077.549 km length to be covered by the Border Flood Light sanctioned along the border, work has been completed on 2752.537 km length.
The US uses crocodiles and pythons to stop escapes from detention.
Although similar tactics were adopted by deploying reptiles to secure the highly sensitive detention centre in Florida dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” by the Donald Trump administration, a federal court in the US has asked the administration to shut down the centre.
The facility, surrounded by the Everglades wetlands, relies on alligators, crocodiles, and pythons as natural deterrents to prevent detainees from escaping. The detention centre was built on the site of the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport, an ecologically important subtropical wetland.
Significantly, in 2018, Donald Trump also reportedly mentioned that he was considering putting alligators or crocodiles in the Rio Grande River between the southern American state of Texas and Mexico to prevent border crossings. However, Trump later clarified that it was intended as a humorous, extreme suggestion.
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