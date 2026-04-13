ETV Bharat / bharat

Activists Flag MHA's Plan To Deploy Dangerous Reptiles Along India-Bangladesh Border

New Delhi: Environmental and human rights activists on Monday strongly condemned the central government’s move to deploy reptiles, including snakes and crocodiles, along the India-Bangladesh riverine border to stop infiltration and smuggling, saying it will violate the long-established laws such as the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

The activists said that the initiative by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will be an extremely unwise step to take without permission from the concerned state government, Ministry of Environment and Forest as well as environmentalists.

The human rights activist further decried the move, saying that using reptiles like snakes near human habitation will be a major threat to the population.

“Of the total population living along the India-Bangladesh border, at least 60 per cent live along the riverine areas. With the deployment of reptiles like snakes and crocodiles, people living in these areas will come under severe threat,” said Kiriti Roy, secretary of the Banglar Manabadhikar Suraksha Mancha (MASUM) to ETV Bharat.

MASUM is an organisation of social activists, professionals, doctors and lawyers that works to enforce the rights of marginalised people and decrease systematic discrimination against them.

“This is a clear human rights violation, as poisonous snakes can always attack human beings,” Roy said.

MHA’s latest move

The MHA has been contemplating deploying reptiles, including snakes and crocodiles, to secure the 175 km riverine stretches of India’s border with Bangladesh. It consists of rivers and marshland, which make traditional fencing impossible.

A directive in this regard from Home Minister Amit Shah has been issued to the Border Security Force (BSF), said a senior official from the border-guarding agency posted in West Bengal and aware of the development to this correspondent.

“Exploring use of reptiles in riverine gaps in line with the Honourable HM’s direction. Feasibility of deploying reptiles (such as snakes/crocodiles) in vulnerable riverine gaps is to be explored and examined from operational perspectives,” read a confidential message in possession of ETV Bharat which was circulated to senior frontier-level officers in the force’s eastern and northeastern sector headquarters on March 26.

According to the official, if the tactics to use reptiles as a deterrent against the infiltration of illegal Bangladeshis or the smuggling of arms and ammunition become successful, a similar policy may be adopted along India’s other frontiers where required.

Serious concern raised

Talking to ETV Bharat, renowned environmental and wildlife conservationist Feroze Ahmed said that deploying reptiles in the proposed manner is a violation of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

“This is an unprofessional attitude. Wildlife is not to be used for any other purpose, as it will violate the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. All the different species have different habitats and needs; we can’t simply catch and release them somewhere else,” said Ahmed, who is a senior member and director of conservation, Aaranyak.

Ahmed believes the government will exercise due diligence before proceeding with the move.