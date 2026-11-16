ETV Bharat / bharat

Activist Warns Diljit Dosanjh Of Legal Action Over References To Alcohol And Drugs In Songs

Prof Pandit Rao Dhrenavar(R) warns singer Diljit Dosanjh of legal action ( Getty, ETV Bharat )

Chandigarh: Amid ban on four songs of Diljit Dosanjh during his Aura India Tour over references to alcohol and drugs, a Chandigarh-based social activist has warned Dosanjh of legal action accusing him of turning away from Gurbani.

Citing a passage from the Gurbani on page 820 of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib in 'Raag Bilawal', Professor Pandit Rao Dhrenavar stated that the Guru Sahiban (the Sikh Gurus) have forbidden the listening to or singing of songs that do not contain the praise of the Divine.

Dhrenavar alleged that Dosanjh had “turned away from the principles of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, which is why he did not visit the historic Gurdwara Imli Sahib in Indore to pay his respects”. "Sri Guru Granth Sahib itself advises against singing such inappropriate songs; yet, Diljit Dosanjh stands on stage and promotes them." Dhrenavar had previously written to local authorities to intervene over songs glorifying substance abuse. He alleged that such artists, through their music, were “distancing the children and youth of Punjab from Gurbani and their rich cultural heritage, steering them instead toward alcohol and drugs”. He further argued that at a time when the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' (Drug-Free India Campaign) is underway nationwide alongside specific anti-drug initiatives in Punjab, performing songs that glorify alcohol and opium from the stage is highly irresponsible. Questioning Dosanjh's citizenship, he stated, "He is now a citizen of the United States; therefore, he does not grasp the significance of our nation's policies or the 'Drug-Free India' campaign."