Activist Warns Diljit Dosanjh Of Legal Action Over References To Alcohol And Drugs In Songs
Chandigarh-based Prof Pandit Rao Dhrenavar accused Dosanjh of turning away from the principles of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 4:47 PM IST
Chandigarh: Amid ban on four songs of Diljit Dosanjh during his Aura India Tour over references to alcohol and drugs, a Chandigarh-based social activist has warned Dosanjh of legal action accusing him of turning away from Gurbani.
Citing a passage from the Gurbani on page 820 of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib in 'Raag Bilawal', Professor Pandit Rao Dhrenavar stated that the Guru Sahiban (the Sikh Gurus) have forbidden the listening to or singing of songs that do not contain the praise of the Divine.
INDORE AURA INDIA TOUR 2026 🫶🫶 Next Ahmedabad https://t.co/VGl5AKgSOY— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 16, 2026
Dhrenavar alleged that Dosanjh had “turned away from the principles of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, which is why he did not visit the historic Gurdwara Imli Sahib in Indore to pay his respects”.
"Sri Guru Granth Sahib itself advises against singing such inappropriate songs; yet, Diljit Dosanjh stands on stage and promotes them."
Dhrenavar had previously written to local authorities to intervene over songs glorifying substance abuse. He alleged that such artists, through their music, were “distancing the children and youth of Punjab from Gurbani and their rich cultural heritage, steering them instead toward alcohol and drugs”.
He further argued that at a time when the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' (Drug-Free India Campaign) is underway nationwide alongside specific anti-drug initiatives in Punjab, performing songs that glorify alcohol and opium from the stage is highly irresponsible.
Questioning Dosanjh's citizenship, he stated, "He is now a citizen of the United States; therefore, he does not grasp the significance of our nation's policies or the 'Drug-Free India' campaign."
Dharenavar further pointed out that in 2019, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had issued clear directives prohibiting singers from performing songs that promote alcohol or drugs during live shows. He alleged that Dosanjh violated these court orders by performing such songs during a live show, an incident for which a video recording also exists.
"I will certainly knock on the doors of the Hon'ble High Court and inform them that they have committed contempt of court," he said.
INDORE AURA INDIA TOUR 2026 https://t.co/DAQylrftHu— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 15, 2026
The activist appealed to Diljit Dosanjh to visit the historic Gurdwara Gobind Dham during his upcoming show in Ahmedabad, pay his respects, “and seek an understanding of Gurbani”. He said that the singer should not only stop performing songs that promote alcohol during his live shows but also remove all such tracks from his YouTube channel.
"If you follow the principles of the Guru Granth Sahib, then you along with many others will be reformed, and Punjab will once again become a vibrant and prosperous land (Rangla Punjab)."
It is worth noting that it was upon a complaint filed by Dharenavar that child protection authorities raised objections to four of Diljit's songs: 'Patiala Peg', '5 Tara', 'Case', and 'Jatt Fire Karda'. Officials had expressed concern regarding the potential impact of these songs on children, following which the concert organizers were instructed not to play them during the live shows.
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