ETV Bharat / bharat

'Do I Need A Character Certificate': Wangchuk Says 'No Deal' With Centre, Ended Fast Fearing Crackdown Like Ladakh

New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk said he decided to end his 26-day hunger strike after receiving the Centre's written assurances because he feared an imminent crackdown on protesters and wanted to prevent violence, recalling the September 24, 2025 firing on youth in Ladakh.

In a YouTube video 'titled Do I need A Character Certificate From Anyone!', posted late Friday night, Wangchuk dismissed allegations that he had reached a deal with the government. He emphasised that his primary goal was to ensure that students involved in the protests would not face violence or legal consequences.

He explained that he did not demand the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan during negotiations because his priority was to prevent any legal actions against protesters. Wangchuk expressed confidence that Pradhan would resign eventually.

"Last night around midnight, I was told the ministers had agreed to give the assurance in writing. I was in a hurry because the situation in Delhi was such; there was apprehension that a major crackdown could happen. I was watching reports and was reminded of September 24, 2025, when police and CRPF personnel mercilessly fired at the youth of Ladakh. I was afraid something similar could happen here. I felt that if I ended my fast and appealed for peace, perhaps the situation could be diffused," he said.

Responding to criticism over ending his fast in the presence of Union ministers, Wangchuk stated that those questioning his decision were unaware of the circumstances he faced after being moved from the protest site.

"If I had to make a deal, would I have remained hungry for 26 days? Could I not have struck a deal sitting in an air-conditioned room instead of fasting in Delhi's heat?" he said.

Wangchuk alleged that after he was taken to Safdarjung Hospital on July 18, he was treated "like a prisoner", claiming he was denied free movement, prevented from meeting visitors and not allowed to keep a mobile phone or laptop.