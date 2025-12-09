ETV Bharat / bharat

Activist Baba Adhav, A Powerful Voice Of Voiceless, Dies In Pune At 95; PM Expresses Grief

Pune: Veteran activist Dr Baba Adhav, a towering figure in Maharashtra's social and labour movements, passed away in Pune on Monday night following a prolonged illness, his aide said. During his decades-long activism, Adhav relentlessly fought for the rights of autorickshaw drivers, headloaders, hawkers, domestic workers, waste collectors and construction labourers.

He was 95 and is survived by two sons -- Asim and Amber. Babasaheb Pandurang Adhav, popularly known as Baba Adhav, was regarded as a pillar of Maharashtra's social and labour movements. He was the force behind the establishment of the 'Hamal Panchayat', a trade union of headloaders.

Through the organisation, Adhav organised porters of Pune and others parts of Maharashtra, and it was considered an important milestone in his social work that spanned decades. Dr Adhav was suffering from cancer and due to sudden deterioration in his health, he was admitted to a private hospital 12 days ago.

During hospitalization, the nonagenarian was put on life support, but died at 8.25 pm due to cardiac arrest, said Nitin Pawar, his aide. Adhav, a strong advocate of equality in society, had also spearheaded 'Ek Gaon Ek Panwatha' (One Village-One Water Point), a powerful social movement against caste discrimination.

Post-assembly elections in Maharashtra in 2024, Adhav had undertaken a three-day protest at Phule Wada in Pune against the alleged "misuse of EVMs".

His mortal remains would be kept at Hamal Bhavan in Marketyard on Tuesday to allow people to pay their last respect. Later, Adhav's last rites will be performed at Vaikunth Crematorium without any religious rituals, said his aide. Prominent political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condoled the death of Adhav.

"Baba Adhav Ji will be remembered for his efforts to serve society through various causes, notably empowering the marginalised and furthering labour welfare," Modi said in a post on X. "Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the PM said.