Activist Aruna Roy Opposes VBGRAMG, Calls It An Attack On Rural Livelihoods
Former IAS officer Aruna Roy says the new law dismantles MGNREGA’s rights-based framework and hands control over work and funds to the Centre.
Published : December 24, 2025 at 12:13 AM IST
Jaipur: The renaming of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) as the Vikasit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission Gramin (VBGRAMG) has sparked a fresh political storm, with the Congress and several social organisations coming out strongly against the move. Critics say the change is not cosmetic but fundamentally alters the spirit of a law that guaranteed work as a legal right to rural households.
While the Centre claims the new framework will extend employment from 100 to 125 days a year, activists and worker groups remain unconvinced. They argue that when average employment under MGNREGA today barely reaches 42 to 52 days, the promise of 125 days amounts to little more than statistical sleight of hand. According to them, the revised structure could end up depriving nearly 26 crore people of livelihood support, particularly in states like Rajasthan.
A major point of contention is the proposed 60:40 funding pattern, under which states will bear a larger share of the cost. Opponents warn this will deepen the financial strain on already cash-starved state governments, while allowing the Centre to step back from its earlier responsibility of contributing up to 90 per cent of the scheme’s budget.
Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, social activist and former IAS officer Aruna Roy, one of the principal architects of MGNREGA, described the proposed VBGRAMG Bill, 2025, as “unacceptable.” She said abolishing MGNREGA in its present form amounted to a direct attack on the poor. “If MNREGA goes, democracy weakens,” she said, announcing a nationwide campaign under slogans such as “No MNREGA, No Vote” and “Those who snatch our livelihood will be forced to vacate their seats.”
Roy underlined that MGNREGA was enacted as a rights-based law, not introduced through a government order. “This new law does not guarantee work. Everything. money, planning, and the very availability of work, will now be decided by the central government,” she said. With allocations capped and areas notified centrally, she warned that even if five per cent of eligible workers find employment, the remaining 95 per cent could be left out.
According to Roy, MGNREGA had played a crucial role in checking distress migration over the past two decades and in expanding economic freedom for rural women. “Women opened bank accounts, gained financial independence, and invested in their children’s education because of this law,” she said, adding that the new framework risks reversing these gains and pushing people back towards cities in search of work.
She also alleged that by turning a legal right into a centrally controlled scheme, the new bill weakens the role of gram sabhas and panchayats, opening the door to greater corruption and reduced accountability. “This is not reform; it is dismantling,” Roy said, arguing that the change reduces citizens to beneficiaries and shifts the entire burden onto poorer states.
Protests, she said, will continue until the bill is withdrawn and MGNREGA is restored in its original form, with the same name and the same legal guarantees. Marking 20 years of MGNREGA on February 2, Roy said condolence meetings would be held across blocks and districts nationwide to symbolically mourn what activists see as the erosion of a landmark right-to-work law.
Aruna Roy is widely regarded as one of the key figures behind MGNREGA. As a founding member of the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS), she helped lead mass movements in Rajasthan during the 1990s that demanded transparency, fair wages, and the recognition of employment as a legal right, an effort that culminated, after more than a decade of mobilisation, in the enactment of MGNREGA.