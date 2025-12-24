ETV Bharat / bharat

Activist Aruna Roy Opposes VBGRAMG, Calls It An Attack On Rural Livelihoods

Jaipur: The renaming of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA) as the Vikasit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission Gramin (VBGRAMG) has sparked a fresh political storm, with the Congress and several social organisations coming out strongly against the move. Critics say the change is not cosmetic but fundamentally alters the spirit of a law that guaranteed work as a legal right to rural households.

While the Centre claims the new framework will extend employment from 100 to 125 days a year, activists and worker groups remain unconvinced. They argue that when average employment under MGNREGA today barely reaches 42 to 52 days, the promise of 125 days amounts to little more than statistical sleight of hand. According to them, the revised structure could end up depriving nearly 26 crore people of livelihood support, particularly in states like Rajasthan.

A major point of contention is the proposed 60:40 funding pattern, under which states will bear a larger share of the cost. Opponents warn this will deepen the financial strain on already cash-starved state governments, while allowing the Centre to step back from its earlier responsibility of contributing up to 90 per cent of the scheme’s budget.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, social activist and former IAS officer Aruna Roy, one of the principal architects of MGNREGA, described the proposed VBGRAMG Bill, 2025, as “unacceptable.” She said abolishing MGNREGA in its present form amounted to a direct attack on the poor. “If MNREGA goes, democracy weakens,” she said, announcing a nationwide campaign under slogans such as “No MNREGA, No Vote” and “Those who snatch our livelihood will be forced to vacate their seats.”

Roy underlined that MGNREGA was enacted as a rights-based law, not introduced through a government order. “This new law does not guarantee work. Everything. money, planning, and the very availability of work, will now be decided by the central government,” she said. With allocations capped and areas notified centrally, she warned that even if five per cent of eligible workers find employment, the remaining 95 per cent could be left out.