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IMD Predicts Active Monsoon Spell Across The Country; Delhi, Bihar And Konkan Likely To Get Heavy Showers

Two girls share an umbrella as they enjoy the rain, in Prayagraj, Monday, July 20, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an active spell of southwest monsoon over most parts of the country throughout the week, with widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and isolated heavy to very heavy rain expected across several regions. The weather is being driven by an active monsoon trough and multiple upper air cyclonic circulations over north, east and central India.

Weather in Delhi

Delhi is witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, bringing much-needed relief from the recent hot and dry weather. The IMD has said that in Delhi, intense showers are likely during the day, while subdued rain is predicted from Thursday.

A stronger western disturbance is needed in the winter season for heavy rain, but a moderate western disturbance can cause heavy rain in the monsoon season after its interaction with the monsoon trough.

The maximum temperatures are expected to remain subdued due to cloud cover and continuous rains. Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, a drop of 6.7 degrees compared to Sunday.

Northwest India

Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and the western Himalayan states are likely to witness widespread rainfall over the next few days. The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh.

Central India

Monsoon is expected to remain vigorous over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. These regions are likely to receive widespread rainfall, while thunderstorms with winds reaching 30-50 kmph may accompany the showers. East Madhya Pradesh could receive isolated very heavy rainfall.

East India