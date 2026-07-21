IMD Predicts Active Monsoon Spell Across The Country; Delhi, Bihar And Konkan Likely To Get Heavy Showers
The weather is being driven by an active monsoon trough and multiple upper-air cyclonic circulations over north, east and central India | Ankita Kumari reports
Published : July 21, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an active spell of southwest monsoon over most parts of the country throughout the week, with widespread rainfall, thunderstorms and isolated heavy to very heavy rain expected across several regions. The weather is being driven by an active monsoon trough and multiple upper air cyclonic circulations over north, east and central India.
Weather in Delhi
Delhi is witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall on Tuesday, bringing much-needed relief from the recent hot and dry weather. The IMD has said that in Delhi, intense showers are likely during the day, while subdued rain is predicted from Thursday.
A stronger western disturbance is needed in the winter season for heavy rain, but a moderate western disturbance can cause heavy rain in the monsoon season after its interaction with the monsoon trough.
The maximum temperatures are expected to remain subdued due to cloud cover and continuous rains. Safdarjung, the city's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 31.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, a drop of 6.7 degrees compared to Sunday.
Northwest India
Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and the western Himalayan states are likely to witness widespread rainfall over the next few days. The IMD has also predicted thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-60 kmph.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and parts of Uttar Pradesh.
Central India
Monsoon is expected to remain vigorous over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. These regions are likely to receive widespread rainfall, while thunderstorms with winds reaching 30-50 kmph may accompany the showers. East Madhya Pradesh could receive isolated very heavy rainfall.
East India
Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal are expected to remain under the influence of active monsoon conditions. Heavy rainfall is likely across these states, with the IMD forecasting very heavy rainfall over Bihar at isolated places. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected during the period.
Northeast India
Rainfall is expected to continue across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura through the week. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in several parts of the region, increasing the possibility of waterlogging and localised flooding.
Western India
Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat are likely to receive intense rains during the week. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rain over Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra, while Gujarat is also expected to witness heavy showers.
South Peninsular India
Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and adjoining regions are likely to continue receiving rain over the coming days. While rainfall is expected to be widespread over Kerala and Coastal Karnataka, other southern states are likely to witness scattered to fairly widespread showers.
According to the IMD, the active monsoon conditions are being supported by the monsoon trough extending from Sri Ganganagar to the northwest Bay of Bengal along with several upper air cyclonic circulations over Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, the Bay of Bengal and Assam.
Meanwhile, fishermen have been advised not to venture into parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal due to rough sea conditions and strong winds.
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